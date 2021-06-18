SWE vs SVK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Euro 2020 between Sweden vs Slovakia: The Euro 2020 campaign continues with a fresh set of fixtures as Sweden squares off against Slovakia at the Gazprom Arena in Group E on Friday. The match begins at 06:30 PM (IST). Both sides came up with inspiring results in their opening games and will be aiming to take a step towards the knockout stages.

Slovakia’s bid to reach the last 16 again got off to a confident start, thanks to a 2-1 win against Poland in their opening fixture. While, Sweden managed to hold Spain in a hard-earned goalless draw in their Group E opener.

Euro 2020 Sweden vs Slovakia: Team News, Injury Update

Sweden will be without the services of Bologna midfielder Mattias Svanberg, who is in isolation after contracting COVID-19. However, Juventus star Dejan Kulusevski has returned to full training after recovering from COVID-19.

Slovakia will miss the services of Ivan Schranz, who has been nursing an injury. Apart from the sole injury concern, head coach Stefan Tarkovic has a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

SWE vs SVK Live Streaming

Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi). Sony Six/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD will telecast the match live. While live streaming is available on SonyLIV and Jio TV.

SWE vs SVK Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, June 18 at the Gazprom Arena, in St Petersburg, Russia. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 06:30 PM IST.

SWE vs SVK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Emil Forsberg Vice-Captain: Alexander Isak

Goalkeeper: Robin Olsen

Defenders: Ludwig Augustinsson, Milan Skriniar, Mikael Lustig, Tomas Hubocan

Midfielders: Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Kristoffer Olsson, Marek Hamsik, Ondrej Duda

Strikers: Alexander Isak

SWE vs SVK Probable XIs

Sweden: Robin Olsen; Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelöf, Marcus Danielson, Ludwig Augustinsson; Sebastian Larsson, Kristoffer Olsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg; Marcus Berg, Alexander Isak

Slovakia: Martin Dubravka; Peter Pekarik, Lubomir Satka, Milan Skriniar, Tomas Hubocan; Juraj Kucka, Jakub Hromada; Lukas Haraslin, Marek Hamsik, Robert Mak; Ondrej Duda

