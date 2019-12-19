Sweden Crush India 4-0 to Win U-17 Women's Tournament in Mumbai

Mumbai: Sweden won the U-17 Women's Football Tournament as they beat hosts India 4-0 win in the final on Thursday at the Mumbai Football Arena in a convincing manner.

Sweden had defeated India 3-0 in the opening match of the tournament and it ended with Sweden winning another one and lifting the title.

The Swedes took the lead as early as the fourth minute through Rusul Kafaji, who struck a shot from outside the penalty box that found the back of the net.

The hosts looked to strike back as Sumati Kumari attempted to cause danger down the left flank but the visitors were troubled much. Sweden then extended their lead in the 16th minute following a corner as Rusul's corner was headed in by skipper Elma Nelhage.

Two minutes later, the Swedish girls added a third through Evelina Duljan, who raced down the right flank, got into the box and shot across to score.

In the 20th minute, the away side threatened again through Monica Bah, who latched on to an aerial through ball and ran into the penalty area but her powerful shot was stopped by India keeper Manju Ganjhu, who dived low to thwart the move.

After the break, India created the first attack. Wing back Jyoti Kumari curled in a cross that evaded an onrushing Lynda Kom and was collected by the Swedish custodian Elin Svahn.

Manju was called into action once again a few minutes from the hour mark as she saved a low shot from the left side of the penalty area, which was eventually cleared away for a corner.

In the 61st minute, Sweden earned a penalty-kick for a foul inside the box but the resulting effort was skied over the bar by Matilda Vinberg.

The European side, though, made it four through Monica as she met a cross from the right and her shot hit the inside of the post and went inside the goal.

The award-winners at the end of the tournament are as follows:

Most Valuable Player: Evelina Duljan (Sweden)

Most Promising Player: Shilky Devi (India)

Highest Scorer: Monika Bah (Sweden)

Best Goalkeeper: Elin Svahn (Sweden).

