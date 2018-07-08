GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sweden vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 Quarter-final, Highlights: England Progress to Semis

News18.com | July 8, 2018, 8:10 AM IST
07 Jul 2018 - 19:30 IST - Samara Arena

Quarter Final -

SwedenSweden
80
0 - 2
EnglandEngland
50
Latest update: England have sealed a semi-final berth for the first time 28 years at the FIFA World Cup after beating Sweden 2-0 in the quarter-finals in Samara

Catch all the latest updates from the quarter-final between Sweden and England at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Samara.
Jul 7, 2018 9:23 pm (IST)

Full time: England - 2 Sweden - 0 

Jul 7, 2018 9:22 pm (IST)

Lingard now with the ball trotts off to the corner to run the clock down before the final whistle. 

Jul 7, 2018 9:20 pm (IST)

England very happy to run the clock down. Kane takes the ball towards the corner before Sebastian Larsson brings him down and takes a yellow card. 

Jul 7, 2018 9:17 pm (IST)

We are in stoppage time of five minutes and England have brought in Rashford for Sterling. 

Jul 7, 2018 9:17 pm (IST)

Maguire concedes a free-kick after pushing aside Ganqvist near the edge of the penalty box. Can Sweden make something happen over here? Ludwig Augustinsson takes the free-kick and sends it screaming high over the bar. That is an awful effort.

Jul 7, 2018 9:16 pm (IST)

Sterling gets in behind Lindelof and tries to get a cross in from the left. It’s blocked and the ball breaks back into the square yard of no-mans land between Delph and Sterling. They both leave it to each other to do something with it and it spins it out of play.

Jul 7, 2018 9:15 pm (IST)
Here's how Lewis Hamilton and the Mercedes team are enjoying this game!
Jul 7, 2018 9:14 pm (IST)

Sweden look to break out with Guidetti looking to pick up the pieces in midfield and is brought down by Maguire and is absolutely displeased about that. 

Jul 7, 2018 9:13 pm (IST)

England are playing keep ball with less than five minutes to go and are in no hurry to get on with things at a set-piece from the right which Trippier takes. 

Jul 7, 2018 9:12 pm (IST)

Jansson has replaced Krafth for Sweden, while Henderson has been taken off and Dier has come in.

Jul 7, 2018 9:11 pm (IST)

England win a free-kick wide on the right. Trippier’s delivery is uncharacteristically poor and goes straight out of play.

Jul 7, 2018 9:11 pm (IST)

Pickford and Stones both give it off quite liberally and in the strongest possible terms in the face of Sweden’s Marcus Berg after England’s goalkeeper was forced off his line to pluck a ball towards the Swedish forward from the sky. Not exactly sure what annoyed Berg. 

Jul 7, 2018 9:06 pm (IST)

Poor pass from Maguire and Sweden look to build something, but Sweden's Krafth is down injured and the play has to stop for him to get attention. 

Jul 7, 2018 9:04 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, Sterling looks to take Lindelof on but the defender stays on him and force the ball away. 

Jul 7, 2018 9:03 pm (IST)

Dele Alli comes off and Fabian Delph is thrown into the mix by Gareth Southgate who is now looking to shut shop with 14 minutes to go. Alli did not want to come  off though one understands. 

Jul 7, 2018 9:02 pm (IST)
That's the Indian football team coach rooting for his country.
Jul 7, 2018 8:58 pm (IST)

Chance!! Sweden's Guidetti finds Marcus Berg inside the box and fires in a volley that Pickford tips over. The keeper is livid with his defense once again as an otherwise prolific Berg is left pondering about what is happening with his scoring form. 

Jul 7, 2018 8:57 pm (IST)

Sweden have scored only 6 goals in this tournament, and goal scoring clearly continues to be their Achilles heel. They have 20 minutes to turn this around. Augusstinsson sends it into the England box with purpose, but Maguire once again rises above all clears emphatically. 

Jul 7, 2018 8:56 pm (IST)

Dele Alli finds Sterling on the left who looks to find Harry Kane but Sweden clear their box in rather nervy fashion. Sweden's defense are very shaky for the one of the very few times in the tournament. 

Jul 7, 2018 8:54 pm (IST)

Quite a mad scramble from the corner there in the Swedish box, before Maguire tried to get his second for the day and blasted it over every body. England are looking for a third as Sweden have brought in Olsson and Guidetti for Forsberg and Toivonen in search of two goals. 

Jul 7, 2018 8:50 pm (IST)

This is a big uphill battle for the Swedes, who are already looking very tired. The question is if they have the energy to attempt a comeback.

Jul 7, 2018 8:50 pm (IST)

Sweden have responded well so far, but they have less than half an hour to go in the game. The Dele Alli goal was England's 11th, the same number as their campaign in 1966. 

Jul 7, 2018 8:49 pm (IST)

SAVE!! Pickford has been called on and he has rescued his side once again after he kept out Claesson's effort from a sweeping move. Great touch back by Berg to Claesson. Walker and Henderson also jumped into the mix to protect that cleansheet. 

Jul 7, 2018 8:47 pm (IST)

The build-up for that goal was extremely patient for England and that also included a blocked shot from Lingard before he got the ball back from Trippier and crossed it for Alli. 

Jul 7, 2018 8:45 pm (IST)

GOAL: Dele Alli has headed it home past Olsen from pinpoint delivery from Jesse Lingard just before the hour mark. England lead 2-0 against Sweden.

Jul 7, 2018 8:43 pm (IST)

England are almost totally dominant and win a corner as they turn the screw. Lingard tries a shot from distance which goes out of Krafth.

Jul 7, 2018 8:43 pm (IST)

Harry Kane is dropping into midfield now and then, and this time he tries to swerve it around the back of the Sweden defense for Sterling, but the move fizzles out. England seem to be trying to get Sterling to score as soon as they can. 

Jul 7, 2018 8:41 pm (IST)

England have another set-piece which Ashley Young delivers and Maguire sends it back from the far post into the danger area but Sterling sends it back to him and Sweden eventually clear, even though it's slight nervy. 

Jul 7, 2018 8:39 pm (IST)

Early in this second half and necessity dictates that Swedenare already showing a more attack-minded attitude, throwing men forward in a way they were not inclined towards before the interval.

Sweden vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 Quarter-final, Highlights: England Progress to Semis
Dele Alli scores the goal for England. (Image: FIFA)

Preview: Enthused by an exciting young squad and a potentially kind draw against Sweden in Saturday's quarter-final, England fans are starting to believe they can end a 52-year wait to win the World Cup. But the obdurate Scandinavians have a habit of upsetting the odds, particularly against England, having lost just one of eight previous competitive meetings. Confidence in England is soaring after the team ended a long wait to win a World Cup penalty shootout, squeezing past Colombia in a tense and bad-tempered last-16 tie in Moscow. "We'd like to bring it home," said England defender John Stones on Thursday. "I'd love to win a World Cup, England would love to win a World Cup. "It's been a long time since we last won it. We want to make people proud back home." England, World Cup winners in 1966, have already won over a public disaffected by an early exit in Brazil four years ago and an embarrassing defeat to Iceland at Euro 2016. Gareth Southgate's men have been drawing more viewers for their matches in Russia than May's royal wedding, with 23.6 million tuning in for the shootout against Colombia. "It’s great to see the support back home. Everyone's getting behind us in their thousands," added the Manchester City player. "I’m getting videos and pictures from my friends back home watching the game, in the pubs, wherever they are in the country." With just a four-day turnaround to facing Sweden in Samara, though, England have little time to replenish their energy. And while some are already making plans for a potential semi-final against hosts Russia or Croatia, Stones warned of complacency against Sweden. "I think if you say it's an easy game in a quarter-final of a World Cup then you are pretty stupid to say that." "Sometimes they can throw you, these teams. They can go kind of under the radar, but there is no question they are a good team. They wouldn't be where they are if they weren't." Sweden have arguably faced a much tougher path to get to the last eight, eliminating the Netherlands and Italy in qualifying just to get to Russia and then emerging as winners of Group F as holders Germany crashed out. Shorn of star names since Zlatan Ibrahimovic's retirement from international football, Sweden have thrived off a collective team spirit. Happy to sacrifice possession, defend deep and wait for their opportunity on the counter-attack, they will let England have most of the ball. But other than in a 6-1 thrashing of Panama in the group stages, England have struggled to create chances from open play, with seven of their nine goals so far coming from set-pieces and penalties. "Normally the other teams have better players on paper and we let them have the ball in the places we want them to have the ball," said Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist. "If you look at the games we have played of course the opponent has more ball possession, but we have created more dangerous chances. This is how we play... this is our way to have success." Sweden's solid defence has kept three clean sheets in four games in Russia, but coach Janne Andersson will be forced into at least one change at the back, with Celtic's Mikael Lustig suspended. "Sweden are good on the counter-attack and we need to be aware of that," warned England wing-back Kieran Trippier. "We just need to move the ball quickly if they do sit off. We need to manage the game well and make the pitch as wide as possible."

