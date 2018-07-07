GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sweden vs England, Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Quarter-final: Harry Maguire Heads England into Lead Against Sweden

News18.com | July 7, 2018, 8:29 PM IST
07 Jul 2018 - 19:30 IST - Samara Arena

Quarterfinal -

SwedenSweden
60
0 - 1
EnglandEngland
40
Latest update: Harry Maguire has scored his first World Cup goal with a thumping header. It's right on half an hour from a good corner by Ashley Young. England lead Sweden 1-0.

Catch all the latest updates from the quarter-final between Sweden and England at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Samara.
Jul 7, 2018 8:29 pm (IST)

Ahead of every match in this tournament Sweden coach Janne Andersson has said that his players and the entire team need to reach their "personal best" to have a chance to win. Today, however, it seems like the nerves have got the better of them and there have been many simple mistakes coming from the Swedes in the first half.

Jul 7, 2018 8:28 pm (IST)
Our resident England fan can't believe the scoreline of the game!
Jul 7, 2018 8:28 pm (IST)
Jul 7, 2018 8:24 pm (IST)

Gareth Southgate has always impressed upon the importance of small margins in a tournament and his side have settled well, but the lead is narrow and he will surely ask them to be careful.

Jul 7, 2018 8:20 pm (IST)

That's two clear-cut chances that Raheem Sterling has failed to get any luck from. He drove his first attempt straight into Robin Olsen while one-on-one with the Swedish keeper, and then took too much time with a beautiful ball over the top before his shot was deflected over.

Jul 7, 2018 8:17 pm (IST)

Half time: Harry Maguire's first World Cup goal has kept England in a 1-0 lead against Sweden at the end of the first half. 

Jul 7, 2018 8:16 pm (IST)

That was a big chance for Sterling to break his drought and he will be disappointed about the fact that he could not double the lead. 

Jul 7, 2018 8:16 pm (IST)

Chance: Henderson with a fantastic first time ball into Sterling who beats the off-side trap and tries to go around the keeper, but he has delayed his shot too much which gave Andreas Granqvist a chance to come and mop up. That was scary for Sweden! 

Jul 7, 2018 8:15 pm (IST)

Sterling is desperate for a goal after having not scored for more than a 1000 days for the national team. He had a chance after Trippier found him with a long ball from the right. Sterling was though flagged off-side. 

Jul 7, 2018 8:12 pm (IST)

Sterling has been looking to use his pace to run at the defense, he drove towards the byline from the left wing but his ball in was dealt with by the defense after a moment of panic due to a miscued clearance. 

Jul 7, 2018 8:11 pm (IST)

England seemingly happy to sit back after scoring around the half an hour mark. They do not want to concede before the half time break which is five minutes away now. Kane has been starved of service so far in the first half. 

Jul 7, 2018 8:08 pm (IST)

Lindelof brings the ball up into from defense and finds Krafth on the right who looks for Berg and Toivonen in the box, but has over hit the ball by quite a bit. 

Jul 7, 2018 8:04 pm (IST)

Sterling tries to latch on to a long ball from deep down the inside right channel, but Andreas Granqvist gets a crucial touch to knock the ball out of play.

Jul 7, 2018 8:02 pm (IST)

Set-piece goals have become a feature for this English side under Gareth Southgate who have now scored 10 goals in the tournament this time. How will Sweden respond with 15 minutes left in the first half? 

Jul 7, 2018 8:00 pm (IST)

GOAL: Harry Maguire has scored his first World Cup goal with a thumping header. It's right on half an hour from a good corner by Ashley Young. England lead 1-0 against Sweden. 

Jul 7, 2018 7:59 pm (IST)

Ashley Young looks to find Harry Kane from a ball on the left and that is cleared out emphatically. The throw in comes to Lingard which is sent to the second post before Sweden clear. 

Jul 7, 2018 7:58 pm (IST)

Not much goalmouth action in Samara between Sweden and England as yet... But plenty of commitment from both sides! 

Jul 7, 2018 7:56 pm (IST)

Kieran Trippier unleashes a tentative jab, combining with Kyle Walker down the right and attempting to drill a low cross towards Harry Kane. His delivery takes a deflection into the arms of Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen at the near post.

Jul 7, 2018 7:55 pm (IST)

Young sends a delightful cross in from the left, which looks to be heading for Harry Kane. Andreas Granqvist intercepts.

Jul 7, 2018 7:54 pm (IST)

Half way through the first half, and Sweden are very happy to let England have the possession and stay in shape at the back and defend in numbers. England have not made the possession count as they have not found a way through the Swedish defense so far and are playing well in front of the defenders which is causing them no trouble. 

Jul 7, 2018 7:51 pm (IST)

Harry Maguire finds Ashley Young out on the left who drives towards the byline looking for a cross on his left foot. The ball in is not bad even though Sweden clear comfortably. 

Jul 7, 2018 7:49 pm (IST)

Raheem Sterling uses his pace to drive in towards the Sweden penalty box, and Harry Kane takes it on first time, but the shot is a yard wide of Olsen's goal. That's essentially been the first good chance of the game. 

Jul 7, 2018 7:48 pm (IST)

The opening stages have seen consistent spells of English possession, with the Swedes sitting deep and trying to spark counter-attacks where possible.

Jul 7, 2018 7:48 pm (IST)

Sweden punt it forward looking for Ola Toivonen, but John Stones sees that out comfortably. 

Jul 7, 2018 7:47 pm (IST)

While England are having a tough time getting past Sweden's defensive lines, Harry Maguire has been solid early on in the air and clearing confidently. Unfortunately even after 16 minutes there has been little that resembles a clear cut chance in the game. 

Jul 7, 2018 7:45 pm (IST)

Whilst there hasn't been a war of words or the like between Sweden and England, Emil Krafth has fired some shots towards Ashley Young for his simulation and diving antics. 

Jul 7, 2018 7:44 pm (IST)

England comfortably passing it around amongst the midfield and the defense in front of Sweden as they look to find a way through. Sweden are defending in numbers as expected. 

Jul 7, 2018 7:43 pm (IST)

Sweden look to catch Pickford unawares from distance with Viktor Claesson shot from range. It flies well over and Pickford is not happy he has got a shot away. 

Jul 7, 2018 7:42 pm (IST)

Emil Krafth with a long ball from the right hand side goes in search of Marcus Berg and he has over hit it. 

Jul 7, 2018 7:40 pm (IST)

Harry Kane lauches it towards Raheem Sterling but Granqvist comes in to clear the danger. 

Preview: Enthused by an exciting young squad and a potentially kind draw against Sweden in Saturday's quarter-final, England fans are starting to believe they can end a 52-year wait to win the World Cup. But the obdurate Scandinavians have a habit of upsetting the odds, particularly against England, having lost just one of eight previous competitive meetings. Confidence in England is soaring after the team ended a long wait to win a World Cup penalty shootout, squeezing past Colombia in a tense and bad-tempered last-16 tie in Moscow. "We'd like to bring it home," said England defender John Stones on Thursday. "I'd love to win a World Cup, England would love to win a World Cup. "It's been a long time since we last won it. We want to make people proud back home." England, World Cup winners in 1966, have already won over a public disaffected by an early exit in Brazil four years ago and an embarrassing defeat to Iceland at Euro 2016. Gareth Southgate's men have been drawing more viewers for their matches in Russia than May's royal wedding, with 23.6 million tuning in for the shootout against Colombia. "It’s great to see the support back home. Everyone's getting behind us in their thousands," added the Manchester City player. "I’m getting videos and pictures from my friends back home watching the game, in the pubs, wherever they are in the country." With just a four-day turnaround to facing Sweden in Samara, though, England have little time to replenish their energy. And while some are already making plans for a potential semi-final against hosts Russia or Croatia, Stones warned of complacency against Sweden. "I think if you say it's an easy game in a quarter-final of a World Cup then you are pretty stupid to say that." "Sometimes they can throw you, these teams. They can go kind of under the radar, but there is no question they are a good team. They wouldn't be where they are if they weren't." Sweden have arguably faced a much tougher path to get to the last eight, eliminating the Netherlands and Italy in qualifying just to get to Russia and then emerging as winners of Group F as holders Germany crashed out. Shorn of star names since Zlatan Ibrahimovic's retirement from international football, Sweden have thrived off a collective team spirit. Happy to sacrifice possession, defend deep and wait for their opportunity on the counter-attack, they will let England have most of the ball. But other than in a 6-1 thrashing of Panama in the group stages, England have struggled to create chances from open play, with seven of their nine goals so far coming from set-pieces and penalties. "Normally the other teams have better players on paper and we let them have the ball in the places we want them to have the ball," said Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist. "If you look at the games we have played of course the opponent has more ball possession, but we have created more dangerous chances. This is how we play... this is our way to have success." Sweden's solid defence has kept three clean sheets in four games in Russia, but coach Janne Andersson will be forced into at least one change at the back, with Celtic's Mikael Lustig suspended. "Sweden are good on the counter-attack and we need to be aware of that," warned England wing-back Kieran Trippier. "We just need to move the ball quickly if they do sit off. We need to manage the game well and make the pitch as wide as possible."

