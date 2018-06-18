GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
FIFA World Cup 2018, Sweden vs Korea Republic, Highlights: As it Happened

News18.com | June 18, 2018, 9:52 PM IST
18 Jun 2018 - 17:30 IST - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium

Group Stage - Group F

SwedenSweden
10
1 - 0full time
Korea RepublicKorea Republic
20
Latest update: After Sweden were awarded a penalty by VAR, captain Andreas Granqvist has scored for the Swedes against Korea. They have had plenty of chances which they did not convert before this.

Catch all the live updates from from the game between Sweden and Korea Republic of Group F from the 2018 FIFA World Cup on News18Sports' Live blog.
Jun 18, 2018 7:22 pm (IST)

All Over: Sweden registers a 1-0 win here. Though there were a lot of chances for Korea towards the end of the match, Sweden did not concede a goal. 

Jun 18, 2018 7:19 pm (IST)

Chance: Son is trying his best to get a goal in here. But he hasn't been receiving much support from other players. Credit to Sweden's defence that is not crumbling under high pressure. And Huang came tantalisingly close to scoring, but a header in the wrong direction prevents the Korean team a goal.

Jun 18, 2018 7:16 pm (IST)

There have been a lot of opportunities created by the Koreans, but nothing has worked for them today. Just a couple of minutes left in the match. Can the Koreans equalise, or Sweden will walk away with a win? 

Jun 18, 2018 7:05 pm (IST)

Not Korea's day after all either! A great ball in was nodded down by Son into the path of Hwang, but just as he was about to turn and shoot he lost his footing and Sweden are saved. That was promising moment for Korea. 

Jun 18, 2018 7:03 pm (IST)

It was not Kim Shinwook's day at all. He is being replaced by Jung Wooyoung, the towering forward. Korea now switching to a 4-4-2, looking to seize control in midfield as they look to make something of this game.

Jun 18, 2018 7:02 pm (IST)

Korea, just like in the first half, have once again dropped off the pace in the game after starting well in the second half. They have allowed Sweden space and time which has seen the Europeans grow in the game in eac of the halves. Korea's Lee on the right has been on crossing duty and that has not worked out too well while Son has been well marked as well.  

Jun 18, 2018 6:57 pm (IST)

Sweden have now decided to up the ante a little bit, both on and off the field. The fans are are celebrating as they should be while the likes of Berg, Toivonen and Claesson look to add a second. Toivonen almost played Berg in on goal before Kim intercepted that pass. 

Jun 18, 2018 6:55 pm (IST)

Just over 20 minutes left in the game and Korea will need to mount a huge fight back if they are to get anything from this game. 

Jun 18, 2018 6:52 pm (IST)

GOAL: Captain cool Granqvist calmly places it past Cho as Sweden take the lead in the game. 

Jun 18, 2018 6:51 pm (IST)

VAR has ruled that a penalty must be given for the Swedes. Big call and the correct one! 

Jun 18, 2018 6:51 pm (IST)

There is some drama here with a penalty appeal against the Koreans. Kim put in a solid tackle on Claesson who rolled around in pain.

Jun 18, 2018 6:47 pm (IST)

Good attack by Hwang down the right as he gets to the byline past Granqvist but the cross in is blocked and Korea have a corner. Granqvist did not expect that run on the right wing. 

Jun 18, 2018 6:45 pm (IST)

Free-kick to Sweden on the left, and the ball in by Larsson is good, but Korea just about get out of jail after Toivonen's header is saved brilliantly by the keeper Cho with Son and Kim starting of a coutner-attack. Yet another fantastic save by the Korean keeper! He has been fantastic

Jun 18, 2018 6:42 pm (IST)

Koreans once again have started the half brighter of the two sides as they are not shy of using the direct route as they look to get something going in attack. 

Jun 18, 2018 6:40 pm (IST)

Korea almost caught the Swedes napping. Koo's header just finding the wrong side of the net. Sweden had to scramble their and will be relieved that didn't cause any harm. 

Jun 18, 2018 6:37 pm (IST)

Sweden last scored a goal at a World Cup in 2006 when Henrik Larsson equalised in a 2-2 draw against England. 

Jun 18, 2018 6:37 pm (IST)

Sweden seem to have left their shooting boots at home again, this time it's Forsberg once again who is set up by Claesson. But the number 10 makes space and shoots well over.

Jun 18, 2018 6:35 pm (IST)

Lee Yong swings it in to the Swedish penalty area from the right but no one went for the ball and Sweden can regroup. 

Jun 18, 2018 6:30 pm (IST)

Sweden meanwhile have gone close to 400 minutes without scoring a goal. Their last was in March against Chile

Jun 18, 2018 6:26 pm (IST)

A quick look at the stats for the first half shows that the Swedes had the majority of the possession and had 8 attempts, with two on target as compared to 0 for Korea on target. There have also been 24 fouls in the first half. 

Jun 18, 2018 6:18 pm (IST)

At the end of the first half, Sweden and Korea are 0-0. The Swedish striker Berg will look back on his missed chances while Korea will be thankful to Cho under the sticks for his fantastic show in the half. 

Jun 18, 2018 6:17 pm (IST)

Lustig though keeps the attack going from the right wing with a dangerous ball and Claesson's header earns them yet another corner, which though led to nothing. 

Jun 18, 2018 6:16 pm (IST)

Intelligent football between Larsson, Granqvist and Toivonen at the edge of the penalty box, the final pass just a shade off the mark. 

Jun 18, 2018 6:15 pm (IST)

Larsson's corner is headed out by Granqvist has space and time to shoot, but it does not trouble Cho much trouble as he makes a routine save. 

Jun 18, 2018 6:13 pm (IST)

Sweden piling on the pressure on Korea, this time Toivonen trying his luck from the right, but a fantastic tackle saves the day for Korea. Larsson to take the resulting corner. Sweden should have scored by now. 

Jun 18, 2018 6:13 pm (IST)

Lee playing Son in on the left of the penalty box, but the Spurs man could not control the ball and went down. No penalty says the ref and play continues with Sweden on the ball. Berg had another chance on the same move, but his shot went across the face of goal.  

Jun 18, 2018 6:11 pm (IST)

Korea have been disappointing on the ball in the attacking third as they give away the ball pretty easily. Once again Kim Woo gives away the ball, not the first time that he has done that so far. 

Jun 18, 2018 6:09 pm (IST)

Sweden very much in the ascendancy as the first half heads towards the end. Less than 10 minutes to go and they have had more of the chances in attack. Korea being required to defend deep. 

Jun 18, 2018 6:08 pm (IST)

Korea counter-attack again after Lee brought Forsberg down. Lee led the counter-attack but nothing came of it as the ball to the left wing was overhit and Sweden restart with a throw in. 

Jun 18, 2018 6:05 pm (IST)

Korea's Son breaks away at great pace down the right, goes to the byline but the cut back is blocked of by Granqvist. 

Preview: South Korea's coach Shin Tae-yong said Sunday he deliberately made his team wear different numbered shirts in recent friendlies to confuse World Cup opponents who cannot tell his players apart. He said all but star player Son Heung-min and captain Ki Sung-yueng were given different shirts in games against Bolivia and Senegal in Austria earlier this month to outwit anyone checking up on his team. The astonishing claim came just 24 hours before his side open their World Cup campaign against Sweden, a seemingly tame encounter which has been spiced up by claims of spying as well as the Korean coach's shirt subterfuge. In his press conference, Swedish coach Janne Andersson was forced to apologise after it was claimed one of his scouts had been caught spying on Monday's opponents at a closed training session in Austria. But the claim by his Korean opposite number added an extra layer of intrigue to the Group F clash. "All of the others played in numbers a little bit confusing, that's why we switched the numbers," Shin Tae-yong told reporters. "It's very difficult for Westerners to distinguish between Asians, that's why we did that." The plan may have backfired on the Koreans though as they lost to Senegal 2-0, and drew with Bolivia 0-0 in their final warm-up games for Russia. Asked about claims that Sweden had spied on his team, Shin Tae-yong was calm, saying: "I don't think that's bad", adding that all teams needed to know about their opponents. There have been counter-claims that the Koreans also spied on the Swedes in the run-up to Russia. The row centres on Swedish scout Lasse Jacobsson who reportedly covertly watching the Koreans prepare for the World Cup. Jacobsson had apparently rented a house in the town of Leogang, near Salzburg to 'spy' on Sweden's first opponents. "He heard about a practice session, he didn't understand that it was a closed session, he didn't understand and he watched from a distance," said Andersson, attempting to downplay the incident. "It's very important we show respect to all our opponents in all circumstances... if someone could interpret it in another way we regret it." He added: "It's been made a mountain out of a molehill." The claims reflect the growing realisation for both teams that Monday's match is vital as they have been drawn against world champions Germany and Mexico in a tough-looking group. Andersson also said he had a full squad of players to choose from and pretty much knew which team he would pick, but refused to reveal more details. Skipper Andreas Granqvist said at the same press conference that the players could not wait to start the match. "I am really looking forward to this World Cup, we are raring to go, all of us," he said. "We are looking forward to the match... we have had excellent preparations."

