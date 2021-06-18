Sweden vs Slovakia Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Slovakia, playing their second Group E will be aiming to follow Italy’s footsteps and seal safe passage through to the Round of 16 when they lock horns against Sweden at the Gazprom Arena, in St Petersburg on Friday. Following positive results in their opening games at Euro 2020, both sides will be eyeing crucial points in this clash, which takes them a step towards the knockout stages of the European Championship.

In their respective Euro 2020 openers, Slovakia pulled off an upset win over Poland, beating them 2-1 at the same venue. While, Sweden put on a disciplined defensive effort against the three-time champions Spain to share points at the Estadio de La Cartuja on Monday.

Friday evening’s Euro 2020 encounter will be the first meeting between Sweden and Slovakia at a major tournament. Their most recent match was a draw (1-1) in an international friendly in October 2018. However, both national teams head into this fixture on the back of impressive run-ups. Sweden are currently on a six-game unbeaten run, while their Slovakian counterparts are also on a six-game unbeaten run across all competitions. Both sides will aim to maintain this fine run of results, which promises us a cracking encounter at St Petersburg.

The Euro 2020 Group E Sweden vs Slovakia match will kick off at 06:30 PM IST.

Euro 2020 Sweden vs Slovakia: Team News, Injury Update

Janne Andersson will miss the services of Mikael Lustig, who picked up an injury in their opening game against Spain, will miss out against the Slovakians. Mattias Svanberg, who contracted COVID-19 will also sit out for this encounter. However, Andersson will be happy as Dejan Kulusevski will be at his disposal after having completed his COVID-19 induced isolation period.

Unlike Sweden, Stefan Tarkovic has just one injury concern in the form of Ivan Schranz, who has been sidelined due to an injury.

Sweden possible starting line-up: Robin Olsen (GK); Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelöf, Marcus Danielson, Ludwig Augustinsson; Sebastian Larsson, Kristoffer Olsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg; Marcus Berg, Alexander Isak

Slovakia possible starting line-up: Martin Dubravka; Peter Pekarik, Lubomir Satka, Milan Skriniar, Tomas Hubocan; Juraj Kucka, Jakub Hromada; Lukas Haraslin, Marek Hamsik, Robert Mak; Ondrej Duda

What time will Sweden vs Slovakia Euro 2020 match kick-off?

The Euro 2020 Group E fixture between both sides will kick off at 06:30 PM IST on Friday, June 18, at the Gazprom Arena, in St Petersburg, Russia.

What TV channel will show Sweden vs Slovakia International Friendly match?

Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi). Sony Six/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD will telecast the match live.

How can I live stream Sweden vs Slovakia Euro 2020 fixture?

Live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV and Jio TV.

