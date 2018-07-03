Sweden vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16, Highlights: As it Happened

Latest update: Emil Forsberg goal gives Sweden win against Switzerland in round of 16.
Catch all the updates from the Round of 16 clash between Sweden and Switzerland from the 2018 FIFA World Cup on News18Sports' Live Blog.
Jul 3, 2018 9:23 pm (IST)
Full-time: Sweden - 1 Switzerland - 0
Jul 3, 2018 9:22 pm (IST)
The decision is overturned after a VAR review. The penalty has been brought back a yard and it is a freekick to Sweden. The red card still stands. Ola Toivonen took the free-kick and hammered it goal wards, but Sommer fisted it out as the ref blew for full time.
Jul 3, 2018 9:21 pm (IST)
PENALTY to Sweden with seconds remaining in the game. Olsson is brought down by Lang who is instantly given the marching orders.
Jul 3, 2018 9:18 pm (IST)
Chance: Rodriguez once again from the left delivers a dangerous ball into the box and Seferovic who has just come on heads it goal wards but it's down the keeper's throat! That would have turned the momentum around!
Jul 3, 2018 9:17 pm (IST)
Minutes left in the game and Sweden are almost over the line against Switzerland after display which has seen them put in a lot of effort of the ball and defend with lots of bodies.
Jul 3, 2018 9:13 pm (IST)
Rodriguez and Drmic both have their shots blocked by the Swedish defense who are holding out well as Switzerland look to camp out in the Swedish half. The ball came out to Shaqiri, who once again overcooked the delivery for Embolo who had a chance to get around the back with a header.
Jul 3, 2018 9:12 pm (IST)
Embolo and Ricardo Rodriguez have been combining well on the left hand side to give the Swedish defense some tense moments.
Jul 3, 2018 9:11 pm (IST)
Embolo since coming on has been running at the defenders which have meant the Swedish defense have had to make a few last ditch tackles to stop the Swiss from coming up with an equaliser. Sweden have been dogged in defense and have worked hard as a team but will want to look at the issues of being lose with possession in attack.
Jul 3, 2018 9:08 pm (IST)
Ten minutes to go in this game. Forsberg the goal-scorer is coming off as Sweden are looking to shut shop in the final minutes.
Jul 3, 2018 9:06 pm (IST)
Another Switzerland corner, the 10th for them and there has been a flurry of them in the second half. Shaqiri delivers this and Embolo who was in the mix is kept out once again. The ball was bouncing about in the box and caused some panic before being cleared away.
Jul 3, 2018 9:05 pm (IST)
Switzerland are looking to respond well and they have been rewarded with set-pieces for their efforts. But Sweden have managed to get the blocks in and keep the shots out.
Jul 3, 2018 9:02 pm (IST)
Rodriguez delivers yet another corner into the box, but Sweden clear which Shaqiri picks up. The ball in is overhit and it is frustrating for the Swiss who have previously come from behind against Brazil and Serbia in the group stages.
Jul 3, 2018 8:59 pm (IST)
Shaqiri and Switzerland looking to pile on the pressure with a few set-pieces at the Swedish end. But the Swedes, who only conceded it against Germany, have been clearing them with relative ease.
Jul 3, 2018 8:58 pm (IST)
While Sweden have been praised back home during the World Cup, one player who has received his fair share of criticism is the team's star Emil Forsberg, who hasn't been able to live up to expectations.
Jul 3, 2018 8:57 pm (IST)
Switzerland have a mountain to climb against the Swedes who are more than happy to put numbers in defense and close out attacking avenues.
Jul 3, 2018 8:55 pm (IST)
After that Ekdal turns away from Xhaka nicely before shooting, once again off target!
Jul 3, 2018 8:54 pm (IST)
GOAL: Sweden have taken the lead! Forsberg creates space after Toivonen teed him up outside the penalty box. It deflected wickedly off Manuel Akanji but it does not matter.
Jul 3, 2018 8:50 pm (IST)
Forsberg's shot does not go over the wall and he can't get the rebound in to the box either.
Jul 3, 2018 8:50 pm (IST)
Sweden snuff out Xhaka's hopes of taking a shot from distance, something he loves doing, and then look to break away with Ekdal and Forsberg. But Behrami brings Forsberg down just outside the box. That could be costly.
Jul 3, 2018 8:47 pm (IST)
After the Swedes exchange a set of passes and look to build a good attacking move, Ekdal is closed down first at a place where he could have had a good shot on goal. Then the ball in to the box from the right was rather aimless. Pretty much sums up the game with both sides being wasteful in attack and have squandered more than a few good positions.
Jul 3, 2018 8:43 pm (IST)
Germany remember are the only side at the World Cup to have scored against the Swedish defense this time around.
Jul 3, 2018 8:40 pm (IST)
Brief panic in the Sweden penalty area as Shaqiri picks up a weighted pass from Josip Drmic. Sweden clear their lines. Some pressure from the Swiss on the Swedish defense as they have proceeded to take their fourth consecutive corner. Rodriguez and Shaqiri have been pinging in the crosses and Sweden can't get out from the back.
Jul 3, 2018 8:37 pm (IST)
Forsberg picks up the ball in midfield and after dribbling past the ref and a couple of defenders, the ball is played out to the left. The cross swung in is dangerous but Ola Toivonen hacks a bouncing ball high over the Swiss bar after getting on the end of a knockdown to the cross into the penalty area.
Jul 3, 2018 8:35 pm (IST)
Sweden win a free-kick, wide on the right. Augustinsson sends the ball in to the Swiss penalty area, where Manuel Akanji heads clear.
Jul 3, 2018 8:34 pm (IST)
Early free-kick to Sweden after Xhaka dispossess Claesson illegally and leaves a high boot in there.
Jul 3, 2018 8:31 pm (IST)
We are all set for the second half, but where is the football?
Jul 3, 2018 8:23 pm (IST)
Both sides had clear cut chances in the first half to find the back of the net, and have also lost the ball regularly through the first half. Sweden and Switzerland though will hopefully turn things around in the second half as they have both scored most of their goals in the second half.
Jul 3, 2018 8:18 pm (IST)
Switzerland keep possession in the Sweden half and after passing it around for a while, it comes out to Rodrgiuez who sends the ball in on his left foot. But Olsen comes out and clears the ball out. That's the last action of the first half.
Jul 3, 2018 8:14 pm (IST)
Rodriguez and Shaqiri exchange passes to go forward on the left wing, and the ball in is dangerous but none of the Swiss forward players gamble and attack that ball. Sweden clear comfortably.
Jul 3, 2018 8:12 pm (IST)
Chance: Ekdal ghosts into the box at the far post to meet the ball from the right. But once again his shot is well wild and Switzerland survive. Ekdal should have at least kept it on target from the ball from Lustig.
Preview: Sweden are the underdogs going into their World Cup last 16 match with Switzerland but are counting on strategy and trust in the collective to help them reach the quarter-finals, their captain Andreas Granqvist said on Monday. Sweden face Switzerland in St Petersburg on Tuesday in what promises to be a game of fine margins. The Swiss came through Group E unbeaten, winning once and drawing twice to finish second behind Brazil, while Sweden, whose defensive style of play has been criticised in some quarters, topped Group F despite being beaten by Germany. "We know what got us this far," Granqvist told a news conference. "We know Switzerland have been playing really well over a long period of time. "They are the favourites for the match tomorrow and that we would in any way underestimate them is not even in the cards. We know what brought us here -- very strong collective defence and the courage to attack as well." With the teams evenly matched and neither boasting a wealth of attacking options, the tie could well be decided by a penalty shootout, and Sweden coach Janne Andersson said he had a plan for that eventuality. "It's my job to decide on the players who need to perform, in this case for the penalty shootout situation," the 55-year-old said. "We've talked about it in the squad... and I'm going to rank the players, the entire squad in terms of penalties. "We have a clear plan in place for what we're going to do, but I'm not going to enter into any more details." Granqvist, who has scored two penalties in Russia already, said he was confident of adding to that tally if it came down to it, but was hoping Sweden could prevail in normal time. "If we do get to penalties, Janne will decide the order and call the shots. I have absolutely no clue at this stage," he added. Beaten 2-1 by a last-gasp goal by 2014 champions Germany in the group stages, the Swedes were aggrieved over what they perceived to be excessive celebrations by the German coaching staff in front of their bench. Andersson criticised the Germans in the wake of that defeat, but both his captain and him denied they gloated over Germany's shocking failure to get out of their group. "I think it's unfortunate for Germany that they were eliminated," Andersson said. "As far as we're concerned we don't really worry about how other teams are doing. "There was absolutely no gloating whatsoever in terms of Germany or any other team for that matter."