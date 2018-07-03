Sweden vs Switzerland, Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16: Sweden Start Strong Against Switzerland

Latest update: Sweden and Switzerland will play each other in the Round of 16 in St Petersburg with a place in the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup up for grabs.
Catch all the updates from the Round of 16 clash between Sweden and Switzerland from the 2018 FIFA World Cup on News18Sports' Live Blog.
Jul 3, 2018 8:12 pm (IST)
Chance: Ekdal ghosts into the box at the far post to meet the ball from the right. But once again his shot is well wild and Switzerland survive. Ekdal should have at least kept it on target.
Jul 3, 2018 8:10 pm (IST)
Forsberg with the free-kick for Sweden from a dangerous position, but the wall does it's job and Dzemaili heads out for a corner.
Jul 3, 2018 8:09 pm (IST)
Chance: Switzerland down the left with Zuber move forward well and then it is teed up for Dzemaili who is unmarked at the top of the penalty box. But he shot wildly and it was a good chance to make Olsen work after Sweden's defense were caught napping.
Jul 3, 2018 8:07 pm (IST)
Switzerland's Rodriguez swings the ball in from the corner and it comes all the way out to Shaqiri who sees his shot blocked. Sweden very happy to pack their box with players and keep it tight.
Jul 3, 2018 8:04 pm (IST)
Granit Xhaka has quite a shot on him, and this time from 40 yards out he lets fly. The ball was dipping on Olsen, but not enough to trouble the keeper. That would have been quite the way to break the deadlock to light up what has otherwise been an uninspiring half an hour at St Petersburg.
Jul 3, 2018 8:02 pm (IST)
Rodriguez tried his luck from well far out. But Olsen was alert and was not going to have an embarrassing moment.
Jul 3, 2018 8:01 pm (IST)
Both sides continue to be sloppy in possession even after half an hour of the contest is gone. Free-kick now to Switzerland on the left hand side near the centre-line.
Jul 3, 2018 7:59 pm (IST)
SAVE! That's a brilliant save by Sommer to keep the left footed volley of Berg out from the bottom corner. Sweden have had more than a couple of decent chances but everytime have failed to put the finishing touches.
Jul 3, 2018 7:57 pm (IST)
Ekdal intercepts Dzemaili's ball to Xhaka and looks to start of a counter-attack, but Sweden have a throw to work with.
Jul 3, 2018 7:56 pm (IST)
Zuber sends a cross-field ball towards Shaqiri on the right touchline, but Sweden’s left-back Ludwig Augustinsson intercepts with a meaty header.
Jul 3, 2018 7:56 pm (IST)
Sweden have managed to keep Shaqiri silent so far in the first half, but does not need much time to turn things around.
Jul 3, 2018 7:55 pm (IST)
Sweden get a free-kick near the centre line and that is floated in for Berg, but the forward can't get on to it. The Swiss start off a counter-attack with Shaqiri swinging the ball in from the right but Dzemaili's header is just off target.
Jul 3, 2018 7:50 pm (IST)
The Swiss look to get their attack going from the left first with Rodriguez, but Lindelof clears that before there is much danger. Sweden's defense are being caused trouble by Drmic and Dzemaili exchanging positions continously.
Jul 3, 2018 7:47 pm (IST)
The two tems are feeling each other out in these early stages. However, the Swedes are leaving it to the Swiss to take the initiative. They are sitting deep and waiting for the counter-attack. And that almost worked. Albin Edkal's shot almost made Yann Sommer pay for that poor clearance.
Jul 3, 2018 7:46 pm (IST)
15 minutes into the game, and the Swedes have started much better than Switzerland and have been wasteful in attack as they have not capitalised on half chances to create havoc. Very similar to Mexico against Brazil!
Jul 3, 2018 7:45 pm (IST)
While Sweden through Ekdal looked to make something happen in the attacking third and failed, the Swiss with Lang and Shaqiri on the right also tried to build a fruitful move, but the cross in from Shaqiri was mishit.
Jul 3, 2018 7:42 pm (IST)
Djourou looks to send Dzemaili on a through on goal but the ball is just overhit and Olsen can gather comfortably. Both sides here are prepared to wait it out for the chance and will look to not get caught on their heels.
Jul 3, 2018 7:40 pm (IST)
Switzerland have started slowly once again in the game and the Swedish attackers caught them off guard after some sloppy defending. Ekdal though hammered the shot at the end of the melee wastefully off target after Akanji had blocked the first shot.
Jul 3, 2018 7:39 pm (IST)
Almost immediately after Sweden find a way through the Swiss defense and Berg catches them napping but he has blasted the ball well over the goal.
Jul 3, 2018 7:38 pm (IST)
Switzerland's Dzuber has a go at goal after cutting in from the left on his right foot. No chance that was going to trouble the Swedish keeper Olsen.
Jul 3, 2018 7:36 pm (IST)
Michael Lang sends in a good delivery to the box from the right, but that does not produce much as Sweden clear comfortably.
Jul 3, 2018 7:35 pm (IST)
Both sides are built on great organisation in their way of playing and a lot of hard work. It will be interesting to see who holds their nerve in the contest.
Jul 3, 2018 7:34 pm (IST)
Did you know? Switzerland haven't scored a knockout goal since they racked up five in a single match against Austria 64 years ago. Incredibly, they ended up losing that game 7-5. It remains the highest-scoring match in World Cup history.
Jul 3, 2018 7:33 pm (IST)
Granit Xhaka concedes the first foul of the match, bringing Ola Toivonen to ground. The ball’s floated into towards the far post, where Augustinsson attempts to head it across the face of goal. Switzerland clear.
Jul 3, 2018 7:31 pm (IST)
Sweden have kick started things at St Petersburg. And almost immediately, Switzerland have stolen the ball back and found Shaqiri, who did not need a second invite to shoot from range.
Jul 3, 2018 7:25 pm (IST)
Both the sides have come out for the national anthems before kick-off. Expect another high voltage clash between Sweden and Switzerland in St Petersburg.
Jul 3, 2018 7:25 pm (IST)
Jul 3, 2018 7:18 pm (IST)
Sweden have made one change to the team that beat Mexico 3-0, with midfielder Gustav Svensson replacing the suspended Sebastian Larsson.
Jul 3, 2018 7:15 pm (IST)
Switzerland have made four changes for their match with Sweden, with veteran Johan Djourou coming into the side in place of suspended centre back Fabian Schar. The Swiss captain Stephan Lichtsteiner is also suspended for the game after picking up two yellow cards at the tournament and has been replaced at right back by Michael Lang. Steven Zuber starts on the right wing in place of Breel Embolo, and Josip Drmic, who scored a late goal in the 2-2 draw with Costa Rica in Switzerland's last Group E match, leads the line up front, with Mario Gavranovic dropping to the bench.
Jul 3, 2018 7:14 pm (IST)
The Swiss began the tournament with a great comeback against Brazil to clinch a draw, and since have gone from strength to strength with the flamboyant Xherdan Shaqiri taking control in the attacking half. They will be aware of Sweden’s defensive organisation while they look to impose themselves all over. Switzerland, who will look to hit the Swedes with pace on the counter, will though need to be careful at the back with Lang and Djourou slotting in today. Ahead of the match Shaqiri said that they will take it one match at a time.
Preview: Sweden are the underdogs going into their World Cup last 16 match with Switzerland but are counting on strategy and trust in the collective to help them reach the quarter-finals, their captain Andreas Granqvist said on Monday. Sweden face Switzerland in St Petersburg on Tuesday in what promises to be a game of fine margins. The Swiss came through Group E unbeaten, winning once and drawing twice to finish second behind Brazil, while Sweden, whose defensive style of play has been criticised in some quarters, topped Group F despite being beaten by Germany. "We know what got us this far," Granqvist told a news conference. "We know Switzerland have been playing really well over a long period of time. "They are the favourites for the match tomorrow and that we would in any way underestimate them is not even in the cards. We know what brought us here -- very strong collective defence and the courage to attack as well." With the teams evenly matched and neither boasting a wealth of attacking options, the tie could well be decided by a penalty shootout, and Sweden coach Janne Andersson said he had a plan for that eventuality. "It's my job to decide on the players who need to perform, in this case for the penalty shootout situation," the 55-year-old said. "We've talked about it in the squad... and I'm going to rank the players, the entire squad in terms of penalties. "We have a clear plan in place for what we're going to do, but I'm not going to enter into any more details." Granqvist, who has scored two penalties in Russia already, said he was confident of adding to that tally if it came down to it, but was hoping Sweden could prevail in normal time. "If we do get to penalties, Janne will decide the order and call the shots. I have absolutely no clue at this stage," he added. Beaten 2-1 by a last-gasp goal by 2014 champions Germany in the group stages, the Swedes were aggrieved over what they perceived to be excessive celebrations by the German coaching staff in front of their bench. Andersson criticised the Germans in the wake of that defeat, but both his captain and him denied they gloated over Germany's shocking failure to get out of their group. "I think it's unfortunate for Germany that they were eliminated," Andersson said. "As far as we're concerned we don't really worry about how other teams are doing. "There was absolutely no gloating whatsoever in terms of Germany or any other team for that matter."