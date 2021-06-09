Sweden's Victor Lindelof Arrives with Personalised Call Of Duty Gaming Case Ahead of Euro 2020

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof shared a candid photo of himself on Instagram. In the picture, he can be seen leaving a bus with a Call Of Duty gaming case, personalised with his name on it. He is wearing a navy blue suit which he has teamed up with a white shirt and a tie. The footballer sporteda facemask as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. He has wittily captioned the post as “Left home with the essentials. “His virtual family wished him luck for the upcoming tournament in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victor Lindelöf (@victorlindelof)

Lindelof along with the Sweden squad have arrived in Spain for their first match in Euro 2020. Sweden will face Spain in the opening match of Group E on June 14. The European Championship will start from June 12 and will end on July 12. The league will be played across 11 major cities of Europe including Budapest, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Rome, Munich, Baku, London, Seville, Glasgow.

Copenhagen and Saint Petersburg. 24 countries are taking part in this series, out of which only 16 will make it to the next round. The teams that qualify the round of 16 will go to the quarter finals and the top 4 teams of the quarter finals will make it to the semi-final round. Eventually, the top two teams of the semi-final will play the final match that has been scheduled for July 12.

In the starting of the tournament the 24 teams have been divided in six different groups.

Group A: Wales, Switzerland, Turkey, Italy

Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland

Group C: Austria, North Macedonia, Holland, Ukraine

Group D: Scotland, Czech Republic, Croatia, England

Group E: Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden

Group F: France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal

Football fans in India can watch the Euro 2020 series on Sony channels including SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY SIX and SONY TEN 4. The ones wanting to watch the tournament online can do so through the Sony LIV app or website.

