Swiss Football League Set to Resume on June 8 Behind Closed Doors

Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

With the Swiss government easing coronavirus lockdown, they plan to allow the football season to restart in June.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 9:57 AM IST
Lausanne: Swiss authorities said Wednesday they plan to allow the football season to restart as of June 8 with matches held behind closed doors.

The government has eased the country's coronavirus lockdown restrictions and will allow professional teams to resume training on May 11, provided they comply with social distancing restrictions.

Recreational sport will also be permitted in groups of up to five people.

The top two Swiss leagues were interrupted at the start of March due to the health crisis. The country's ice hockey championship was also suspended.

Events with 1,000 people or more are currently banned in Switzerland until the end of August.

