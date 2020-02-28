Take the pledge to vote

Swiss Football Matches Called Off over Coronavirus After Government Imposes Ban on Large-scale Events

Switzerland's Football League became the latest sporting event hit by the Coronavirus threat after the government imposed a ban until March 15 on large-scale events involving more than 1,000 people.

Updated:February 28, 2020, 6:38 PM IST
Swiss Football Matches Called Off over Coronavirus After Government Imposes Ban on Large-scale Events
Swiss Super League match between FC Basel and BSC Young Boys (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Geneva: Switzerland's Football League announced on Friday that all weekend Super League matches would be postponed to a later date as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier Friday, the Swiss government imposed a ban until March 15 on large-scale events involving more than 1,000 people, after the country registered 15 cases.

"The Swiss Football League, understands this ban and postpones all match for the 24th round (this weekend)" of the Swiss championship, the league said in a statement.

"A decision will be announced next week in collaboration with clubs and the authorities on future league fixtures," it added.

