Swiss Football Matches Called Off over Coronavirus After Government Imposes Ban on Large-scale Events
Switzerland's Football League became the latest sporting event hit by the Coronavirus threat after the government imposed a ban until March 15 on large-scale events involving more than 1,000 people.
Swiss Super League match between FC Basel and BSC Young Boys (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Geneva: Switzerland's Football League announced on Friday that all weekend Super League matches would be postponed to a later date as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Earlier Friday, the Swiss government imposed a ban until March 15 on large-scale events involving more than 1,000 people, after the country registered 15 cases.
"The Swiss Football League, understands this ban and postpones all match for the 24th round (this weekend)" of the Swiss championship, the league said in a statement.
"A decision will be announced next week in collaboration with clubs and the authorities on future league fixtures," it added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 18 February , 2020 Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review: Trying to Fit in The ‘Affordable Flagship’ Space
-
Wednesday 22 January , 2020 Asus ROG Strix G G731 Review: Setting New Standards For Mid-Range Gaming Notebooks
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update Confirmed to Launch on March 3, Death Replay Confirmed
- Vivo Z6 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Processor, 5,000mAh Battery Goes Official
- Taapsee Pannu-Anubhav Sinha's Thappad Might Not be a Possibility in Real Life, Medical and Legal Professionals Explain
- Have Told Aditya Narayan to Marry Neha Kakkar but He Ignored, Says Udit Narayan
- There is Red Snow Falling in Antarctica But is Not All Doom And Gloom