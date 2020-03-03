Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Swiss Football Suspended As Part of Efforts to Contain Spread of Coronavirus

Swiss football league has suspended all Super League and second-division Challenge League match till March 23 due to coronavirus.

AFP

Updated:March 3, 2020, 1:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Swiss Football Suspended As Part of Efforts to Contain Spread of Coronavirus
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Lausanne: The Swiss football league on Monday suspended all Super League and second-division Challenge League matches until March 23 as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

"This Monday, at a meeting, all 20 clubs in the Swiss Football League (SFL) ... decided to suspend the championships until March 23," the league said in a statement.

The league referred to a government decision taken on Friday to suspend all events with more than 1,000 participants until March 15.

It said it ruled out the option of playing matches behind closed doors for economic reasons.

Over 20 people have tested positive in Switzerland since a first case emerged less than a week ago and on Sunday authorities announced that two high school classes and their teachers had been quarantined.

Friday's government decision forced the cancellation of the Geneva International Motor Show and the suspension of the popular Swiss hockey championship.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram