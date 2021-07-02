Euro 2020: Swiss Super Fan Receives Business Class Flights and Other Perks to Watch the Switzerland vs Spain Quarterfinal Match

The people of Switzerland will never forget the thrilling battle that gave world champions France a return ticket from the ongoing European Championship. The game was one of the most exciting battles in the Euro 2020, as the Nati pulled off a massive upset against the Les Blues as they won 5-4 on penalties to make the quarter-finals. While it was a rollercoaster ride for millions of football fans, one Swiss fan became a viral sensation after cameras at the stadium zoomed in on his eclectic emotions watching his team beat France in the continental tournament. It doesn’t end there, as the Swiss fan is now receiving a host of offers from a good number of companies and institutions in his country and elsewhere.

The Swiss super fan identified as Luca Loutenbach, who was seen yelling and grimacing during the match, is now reportedly been handed free business class flights. The first one to reach out to him was his country’s main airline Swiss Air, who have offered him paid business class return flights to St Petersburg to watch his country take on Spain in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals on Friday, Spanish publication Marca reported.

As mentioned before, it gets better, as beverage brand Red Bull have got in touch as well. Meanwhile, the Swiss government wants him to be involved in their COVID-19 vaccination campaign and on top of that, the Swiss Tourist Office is giving him a relaxing break following the Euro 2020 emotional ride.

He has also said “okay", as per Swiss newspaper Blick. While it is raining offers for the most famous fan in the world,it is surprising to know that Loutenbach was not aware of how big a phenomenon he had become straight away. He told the publication that he had no idea about the images as his phone had no reception in Bucharest and he only found out about it after the game.

“I didn’t have a network during the game,” he told the tabloid. “But some fans around me were connected to the internet and quickly realized what was happening,” he added.

Meanwhile, Loutenbach may not get rich off his fame, but this summer looks like he’s going to have a good vacation.

