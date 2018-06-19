English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Swiss World Cup Fans Book Hotel 1281km Away From Venue in Russian City
Russian media reported the fans called police when they could not find the hotel, while finding the same street name in the World Cup host city.
A fan of the Swiss soccer team. (REUTERS)
Moscow (Russia): A group of Swiss World Cup fans booked a hotel in the wrong Russian city, confusing Rostov-on-Don where Switzerland played Brazil on Sunday, with Rostov Veliky, 1281 km (795 miles) away.
Russian media reported the fans called police when they could not find the hotel, while finding the same street name in the World Cup host city.
“Foreign tourists who have come to support Switzerland called us and said they were looking for a hotel,” local police said in a statement on Monday.
“Our translator told them they were confused in the difficulties of translating Russian geographical names and that they booked a hotel in Rostov Veliky.”
Rostov’s police press service told Russian media it has employed professional translators and volunteers who speak Spanish, English, Arabic and French for the period of the World Cup.
It added that it helped the confused fans find accommodation.
Earlier Russian and Ukrainian media reported on a group of Swiss fans who travelled to Rostov-on-Don by car through eastern Ukraine, where a four-year conflict has killed more than 10,000 people, apparently unaware that it was a war zone and following their GPS.
Rostov-on-Don sits just 60 kilometres (40 miles) from the frontline in eastern Ukraine. Russia is taking extensive security measures to make sure the fans are safe.
The stadium in Rostov-on-Don has a capacity of 45,000 and cost an estimated $320 million. Switzerland drew with Brazil 1-1 in the city on Sunday.
Also Watch
Russian media reported the fans called police when they could not find the hotel, while finding the same street name in the World Cup host city.
“Foreign tourists who have come to support Switzerland called us and said they were looking for a hotel,” local police said in a statement on Monday.
“Our translator told them they were confused in the difficulties of translating Russian geographical names and that they booked a hotel in Rostov Veliky.”
Rostov’s police press service told Russian media it has employed professional translators and volunteers who speak Spanish, English, Arabic and French for the period of the World Cup.
It added that it helped the confused fans find accommodation.
Earlier Russian and Ukrainian media reported on a group of Swiss fans who travelled to Rostov-on-Don by car through eastern Ukraine, where a four-year conflict has killed more than 10,000 people, apparently unaware that it was a war zone and following their GPS.
Rostov-on-Don sits just 60 kilometres (40 miles) from the frontline in eastern Ukraine. Russia is taking extensive security measures to make sure the fans are safe.
The stadium in Rostov-on-Don has a capacity of 45,000 and cost an estimated $320 million. Switzerland drew with Brazil 1-1 in the city on Sunday.
Also Watch
-
Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced At Apple WWDC 2018
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Friday 08 June , 2018 Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced At Apple WWDC 2018
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ibrahim Ali Khan Posts Picture of Him Chilling in Pool; Internet Wonders If It's Dad Saif
- FIFA World Cup 2018: All Eyes on Salah Even as Senegal Gear Up for Polland Test
- Did Ranbir Just Take Dig at Salman For Saying 'Why Somebody Else Play Sanjay Dutt' in Sanju?
- Meghan Markle Receives Mixed Reactions for her Oscar de la Renta Dress
- News18 Network Reiterates Its Top Position, Launches Multimedia Campaign '18=1'