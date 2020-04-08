FOOTBALL

Switzerland Football Players Decline Payments of More Than 1m Swiss Francs

Switzerland's national football team (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Switzerland's national football team (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Switzerland's national football team players and coach declined to take more than 1 million Swiss francs of payments that were due.

The players and coach on Switzerland's national football team have declined to take more than 1 million Swiss francs ($1.03 million) of payments that were due from their federation in 2020.

The team was scheduled to play in the now-postponed European Championship in June and had two games in Qatar canceled last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The shutdown of games has cost the Swiss football body millions of dollars.

Federation chairman Dominique Blanc says it's a magnificent gesture from the players.

Blanc tested positive for the virus three weeks ago.

Team captain Stephan Lichtsteiner says we wanted to set an example and show solidarity.

"With this we wanted to send a signal of solidarity and demonstrate our attachment to the Association. I am proud of the team, which arrived quickly and unanimously to the conclusion that they could make their contribution in this way. This shows that we are one and will remain one," Stephan Lichtsteiner said.

(With inputs from AP)

