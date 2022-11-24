Switzerland vs Cameroon Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Switzerland vs Cameroon, FIFA World Cup 2022, November 24

Cameroon will start its FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against Switzerland. The Swiss side boasts of some great defensive talents with Manuel Akanji alongside Fabian Schar, both plying their trade in the Premier League.

Switzerland also has the formidable Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park and the presence of Xherdan Shaqiri who can turn the game on its head. Cameroon will be hoping that their main forward, Eric Choupo-Moting can provide some finesse at the top end of the field.

Zambo Anguissa and Bryan Mbeumo have also been a steadfast presence in the middle of the park for the African nation. Cameroon will be hoping that they can put their best foot forward against the Swiss whose players seem to be in decent form at the moment.

Brazil and Serbia are the other two teams in Group G along with Cameroon and Switzerland.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Switzerland vs Cameroon, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Switzerland and Cameroon be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Switzerland and Cameroon will be played on November 24, Thursday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Switzerland and Cameroon be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Switzerland and Cameroon will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Switzerland and Cameroon begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Switzerland and Cameroon will begin at 3:30 pm IST, on November 24.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Switzerland and Cameroon?

The FIFA World Cup match between Switzerland and Cameroon will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Switzerland and Cameroon?

The FIFA World Cup match between Switzerland and Cameroon will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Switzerland vs Cameroon Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: G Xhaka

Vice-Captain: Eric Choupo Moting

Suggested Playing XI for Switzerland vs Cameroon Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Y Sommer

DEF: M Akanji, Fabian Schar, Nicholas Nkoulou, N Elvedi

MID: G Xhaka, X Shaqiri, Zambo Anguissa, K Toko Ekambi

ST: Eric Choupo-Moting, B Embolo

Probable Starting Lineups:

Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Silvan Widmer, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Rodriguez, Denis Zakaria, Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Embolo.

Cameroon: Andre Onana, Enzo Ebosse, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Nkoulou, Collins Fai, Olivier Ntcham, Zambo Anguissa, Gouet, Bryan Mbeumo, Eric Choupo-Moting, Karl Toko Ekambi.

