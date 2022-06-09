Switzerland vs Spain Football Live Streaming: How to Watch 2022-23 UEFA Nations League Coverage on TV And Online

The 2022 UEFA Nations league will see Switzerland host Spain on June 10 at the Stade de Geneve in Switzerland. The kick off is scheduled at 12:15 am IST.

Switzerland has lost the last four matches that they played against Spain in all competitions. They will try to change this and defeat the 2010 FIFA world champions. Switzerland will be relying on their experienced players Xerdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka to perform on the big stage.

The Spanish team will be trying to put their best foot forward as they have not managed to win anything since the 2010 FIFA world cup.

The match would be fiercely competitive and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top on June 10.

Ahead of Nations League match between Switzerland and Spain; here is all you need to know:

What date will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Switzerland and Spain be played?

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Switzerland and Spain will take place on June 10, Friday.

Where will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Switzerland and Spain be played?

The match between Switzerland and Spain will be played at the Stade de Geneve, Lancy, Switzerland.

What time will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Switzerland and Spain begin?

The match between Switzerland and Spain will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Switzerland and Spain match?

The Switzerland vs Spain match will be televised on the Sony sports network which includes Sony TV channels.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Switzerland and Spain match?

The Switzerland vs Spain match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Switzerland and Spain Possible Starting XIs

Switzerland Predicted Starting Line-up: Yann Sommer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez, Silvan Widmer, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Steven Zuber, Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Renato Steffen

Spain Predicted Starting Line-up: Unai Simon, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pau Torres, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Rodri, Pablo Gavi, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres

