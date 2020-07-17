SYD vs WEL Dream11 Team Prediction A League, Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix - Playing XI, Football

Table-toppers Sydney FC (SYD) will roll out the carpet for Wellington Phoenix (WEL) in the A League 2020 on Friday, July 17, as the league resumes after a hiatus of three months. The A League SYD vs WEL match is scheduled to take place at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Sydney. In the last game played in the month of March, Sydney FC drew with Western Sydney Wanderers. Both sides netted one goal each. Right Now, Sydney FC are leading the chart with 48 points. Meanwhile, third-placed Wellington Phoenix defeated Melbourne Victory 3-0.

The A League 2020 Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix fixture is scheduled to take place at 3:00 pm IST on Friday, July 17.

A League Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix: SYD vs WEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

A League SYD vs WEL, Sydeny FC vs Wellington Phoenix Dream11 Goalkeeper: S Marinovic

A League SYD vs WEL, Sydeny FC vs Wellington Phoenix Dream11 Defender: A Wilkinson, J King, R Grant

A League SYD vs WEL, Sydeny FC vs Wellington Phoenix Dream11 Midfielder: R McGowan; A Baumjohann, L Brattan, M Ninkovic

A League SYD vs WEL, Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix Dream11 Striker: B Wilson, L Cacace, K Barbarouses

A League SYD vs WEL, Sydney FC possible starting lineup vs Wellington Phoenix: A Redmayne; A Wilkinson, J King, R Grant, R McGowan; A Baumjohann, L Brattan, M Ninkovic, P Retre; A Le Fondre

A League SYD vs WEL, Wellington Phoenix possible starting lineup vs Sydney FC: S Marinovic; L McGing, L Devere, TA Hudson-Wihongi, M Steinmann; R Piscopo, D Ball, U Davila, J Sotirio; B Wilson, L Cacace