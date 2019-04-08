English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sydney FC Match Moved From Sydney Cricket Ground After Pitch Furore
Melbourne Victory FC boss slammed the Sydney Cricket Ground after one of his players suffered a knee injury during an A-League match vs Sydney FC.
Sydney Cricket Ground was slammed for its poor condition after an A-League match between Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory. (Photo Credit: Sydney FC)
Loading...
Sydney FC's top of the table A-League clash against Perth Glory this month has been moved away from the Sydney Cricket Ground after a furore over the 'dangerous' pitch at the iconic stadium during the weekend.
Australia's players' union joined Melbourne Victory boss Kevin Muscat in slamming the SCG pitch after visiting midfielder Terry Antonis suffered a knee injury during a match against Sydney FC on Saturday night.
Head of Leagues Greg O'Rourke said that although the Football Federation Australia (FFA) considered the surface to be "playable and safe", the April 18 fixture would be moved to Jubilee Oval "in the best interests of all stakeholders".
"The SCG's (cricket) wicket block ... compromises the uniformity of the field for football in particular," he said in a joint statement with Sydney FC and the SCG.
Antonis fell to the ground untouched on the edge of the cricket square during a 2-1 loss for his side in a clash between the last two Australian champions.
Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) called for an independent investigation into how the match was allowed to go ahead given the 'deplorable state' of the pitch, which the body said posed a clear danger to player safety.
The SCG is being used by soccer, rugby league and rugby union teams in addition to hosting its usual cricket and Australian Rules matches while the neighbouring Sydney Football Stadium (SFS) is re-built.
Some 3,000 square metres of turf were relaid after the surface was torn up during a rugby union match last month.
Sydney FC travel to city rivals Western Sydney Wanderers next weekend but are assured of still being in second place behind Perth, who are six points clear at the top of the A-League, going into the match the following week.
"This is a hugely important fixture with first playing second and we want the narrative to be about the football," Sydney FC Chief Executive Danny Townsend said.
"This is a decision made in the viewing interest of members and supporters."
The SCG has hosted Test cricket since 1882 and was the venue for hundreds of rugby league and union matches before the SFS was completed in 1988.
Australia's players' union joined Melbourne Victory boss Kevin Muscat in slamming the SCG pitch after visiting midfielder Terry Antonis suffered a knee injury during a match against Sydney FC on Saturday night.
Head of Leagues Greg O'Rourke said that although the Football Federation Australia (FFA) considered the surface to be "playable and safe", the April 18 fixture would be moved to Jubilee Oval "in the best interests of all stakeholders".
"The SCG's (cricket) wicket block ... compromises the uniformity of the field for football in particular," he said in a joint statement with Sydney FC and the SCG.
Antonis fell to the ground untouched on the edge of the cricket square during a 2-1 loss for his side in a clash between the last two Australian champions.
Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) called for an independent investigation into how the match was allowed to go ahead given the 'deplorable state' of the pitch, which the body said posed a clear danger to player safety.
The SCG is being used by soccer, rugby league and rugby union teams in addition to hosting its usual cricket and Australian Rules matches while the neighbouring Sydney Football Stadium (SFS) is re-built.
Some 3,000 square metres of turf were relaid after the surface was torn up during a rugby union match last month.
Sydney FC travel to city rivals Western Sydney Wanderers next weekend but are assured of still being in second place behind Perth, who are six points clear at the top of the A-League, going into the match the following week.
"This is a hugely important fixture with first playing second and we want the narrative to be about the football," Sydney FC Chief Executive Danny Townsend said.
"This is a decision made in the viewing interest of members and supporters."
The SCG has hosted Test cricket since 1882 and was the venue for hundreds of rugby league and union matches before the SFS was completed in 1988.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram Influencer Bursts Into Tears After Her Account With Thousands Of Followers Gets Deleted: Watch Video
- Janhvi Kapoor on Repeating Clothes: Haven't Earned Enough to Splurge on New Outfits
- Six Months Later, Donald Trump Still Doesn't Know How to Close an Umbrella
- Mind Your Language: Dubai Arrests British Woman for Calling Ex-Husband's New Wife a 'Horse'
- Amitabh Bachchan Buys Mercedes-Benz V-Class Worth Rs 82 Lakh, Most Expensive MPV in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results