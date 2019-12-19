Tamil Nadu Women's League: 43 Goals on Day 1 as Tamil Nadu Police, Sethu FC Shine
Tamil Nadu Women's League 2019-20: Tamil Nadu Police and Sethu FC pump in 16 goals each on Day 1.
Snapshot from Tamil Nadu Police vs Minerva FC. (Photo Credit: @WomensFootieIND)
New Delhi: The first day of the Tamil Nadu Women's League took place on Thursday, December 19 with Tamil Nadu Police, Sethu FC and FC Thamizhachi coming out victorious. Tamil Nadu Police crushed Minerva FC 16-0, FC Thamizhachi defeated Wow Women 9-1 and Sethu FC thrashed Sethu FA 16-1.
Seven teams -- Minerva FC, FC Thamizhachi, Football +, Sethu FA, Wow Women, Tamil Nadu Police and Sethu FC -- are participating in the league, which started on Thursday.
Here are the detailed results from Day 1:
MATCH 1: Tamil Nadu crushed Minerva FC 16-0.
Lavanya scored five goals, Indumathi found the back of the net four times, Inbarasi scored a hat-trick and Nithya and Shaleena scored two each.
MATCH 2: FC Thamizhachi defeated Wow Women 9-1.
MATCH 3: Sethu FC thrashed Sethu FA 16-1.
Santhiya R and Malavika scored four goals each, Sumithra got a hat-trick, Sandhiya NV scored two goals and Karthika, Geethanjali and Radhika scored a goal each.
Here is how the points table looks like after Day 1 of the league:
