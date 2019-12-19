Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Tamil Nadu Women's League: 43 Goals on Day 1 as Tamil Nadu Police, Sethu FC Shine

Tamil Nadu Women's League 2019-20: Tamil Nadu Police and Sethu FC pump in 16 goals each on Day 1.

News18 Sports

Updated:December 19, 2019, 11:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tamil Nadu Women's League: 43 Goals on Day 1 as Tamil Nadu Police, Sethu FC Shine
Snapshot from Tamil Nadu Police vs Minerva FC. (Photo Credit: @WomensFootieIND)

New Delhi: The first day of the Tamil Nadu Women's League took place on Thursday, December 19 with Tamil Nadu Police, Sethu FC and FC Thamizhachi coming out victorious. Tamil Nadu Police crushed Minerva FC 16-0, FC Thamizhachi defeated Wow Women 9-1 and Sethu FC thrashed Sethu FA 16-1.

Seven teams -- Minerva FC, FC Thamizhachi, Football +, Sethu FA, Wow Women, Tamil Nadu Police and Sethu FC -- are participating in the league, which started on Thursday.

Here are the detailed results from Day 1:

MATCH 1: Tamil Nadu crushed Minerva FC 16-0.

Lavanya scored five goals, Indumathi found the back of the net four times, Inbarasi scored a hat-trick and Nithya and Shaleena scored two each.

MATCH 2: FC Thamizhachi defeated Wow Women 9-1.

MATCH 3: Sethu FC thrashed Sethu FA 16-1.

Santhiya R and Malavika scored four goals each, Sumithra got a hat-trick, Sandhiya NV scored two goals and Karthika, Geethanjali and Radhika scored a goal each.

Here is how the points table looks like after Day 1 of the league:

TWL Table

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram