Tamil Nadu Women's League: Sethu FC Primed to Go for IWL Title Defence as League Leaders

New Delhi: The fourth day of the Tamil Nadu Women's League took place on Tuesday, December 31 with FC Thamizhachi, Sethu FC and Sethu FA emerging victorious. FC Thamizhachi edged out Football Plus 3-2, Sethu FC trounced closest competitors Tamil Nadu Police 8-1 and Sethu FA thrashed Wow Women 5-2.

Seven teams -- Minerva FC, FC Thamizhachi, Football Plus, Sethu FA, Wow Women, Tamil Nadu Police and Sethu FC -- are participating in the league, which started on Thursday (December 19).

Here are the detailed results from Day 4:

MATCH 10: FC Thamizhachi beat Football Plus 3-2

Pandiselvi scored a brace while Priyadharshini bagged a goal for the winners. Vembarasi scored two goals for Football Plus.

MATCH 11: Sethu FC trounced Tamil Nadu Police 8-1

NV Sandhiya scored four goals, Malavika scored a brace while K Sumithra and R Sandhiya scored one each for Sethu. Inbarasi scored the consolation for Tamil Nadu Police.

MATCH 12: Sethu FA defeat Wow Women 5-2

Chandomaye and Iniya Selvakumari scored a brace each while Krithika scored one for the winners. For Wow Women, Sowmiya and Keerthana scored a goal each.

Here is how the points table looks like after Day 4 of the league:

Day 3:

MATCH 7: Tamil Nadu Police 6-0 FC Thamizhachi

MATCH 8: Sethu FC 27-0 Minerva FC

MATCH 9: Football Plus 4-0 Wow Women

Day 2:

MATCH 4: Tamil Nadu Police 6-0 Sethu FA

MATCH 5: Sethu FC 14-0 Football Plus

MATCH 6: FC Thamizhachi 15-0 Minerva FC

Day 1:

MATCH 1: Tamil Nadu 16-0 Minerva FC

MATCH 2: FC Thamizhachi 9-1 Wow Women

MATCH 3: Sethu FC 16-1 Sethu FA

