FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

TBO vs ZEN Dream11 Team Prediction Russian Premier League, Tambov vs Zenit Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ZEN Dream11 Team/ TBO Dream11 Team/ Tambov Dream11 Team/ Zenit Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online basketball Tips and more

Share this:

Tambov will lock horns with league leaders Zenit in their next scheduled fixture in the Russian Premier League. The match will be held on July 1 at Neftyanik Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

At the points table Tambov are at number 13 with a total of 25 points from 24 matches while Zenit are placed at the top spot with 56 points of 24 matches.

Tambov lost their latest fixture against Ural. The match that was held on June 28 saw the final score of 1-2. While Zenit, on the other hand, were on the winning side of their match against Krylya Sovetov. The fixture was held on June 26 and the final score was 2-1

Russian Premier League, Tambov vs Zenit will commence from 8:00 PM

TBO vs ZEN Russian Premier League Dream11 Team for FC Tambov vs Zenit

Russian Premier League TBO vs ZEN Dream 11 Prediction, Tambov vs Zenit Captain: Shelia

Russian Premier League TBO vs ZEN Dream 11 Prediction, Tambov vs Zenit Vice-Captain: Malcolm

Russian Premier League TBO vs ZEN Dream 11 Prediction, Tambov vs Zenit Goalkeeper: Shelia

Russian Premier League TBO vs ZEN Dream 11 Prediction, Tambov vs Zenit Defenders: Ivanovic, Santos, Karavev, Rakitskiy

Russian Premier League TBO vs ZEN Dream 11 Prediction, Tambov vs Zenit Midfielders: Rybin, Killin, Karasev, Malcolm

Russian Premier League TBO vs ZEN Dream 11 Prediction, Tambov vs Zenit Strikers: Dzyuba, Azmoun

Russian Premier League TBO vs ZEN, Tambov probable lineup vs Zenit: Shelia, Rybin, Killin, Karasev

Russian Premier League TBO vs ZEN, Zenit probable Playing XI vs Tambov: Ivanovic, Santos, Karavev, Rakitskiy, Malcolm, Dzyuba, Azmoun

Share this:
Loading