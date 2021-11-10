Telongjem FC, Sudeva Delhi FC Sign Off With Comfortable Victories

Telongjem FC trounced TRAU by a whopping margin of 12-7 in their final match in the Futsal Club Championship on Wednesday (November 10, 2021).

Joysana Singh opened the scoring for TRAU in the 6th minute but Pursunep cut their joy short within a minute. Buanthunglun Samte put TRAU in the lead once again but back-to-back thunderous strikes from Bapenyimjong set the tone for Telongjem till the end of the first half. The Nagaland outfit were leading 5-3 at the lemon break.

TRAU tried to make a strong comeback in the second half through a couple of quick goals by Buanthunglun Samte, but the Telongjem boys put up a scintillating show towards the end, to swing the match their way.

With the win, Telongjem wrap up their campaign with 3 points from as many games, whereas TRAU finish at the bottom with a solitary point, having played the same number of matches.

In another match of Group D, Sudeva Delhi FC got the better of Real Kashmir FC by 9-5 margin. Both teams were desperate to open their accounts in their final fixture but the Delhi boys proved to be too strong for the Snow Leopards.

Sudeva were straight into business right from the get-go as Thingujam Korou Singh and Phoenix Oinam scored within 2 minutes of the kick-off whistle. Aafreen Basharat Parray scored the first goal for Real Kashmir FC, but Sudeva scored a couple of goals too soon to increase the gap. Sudeva were ahead by a margin of 5-2 at the break.

Thanglalsoun Gangte scored a brace to take the tie away from their opponents towards the end of the match. Aafreen Basharat Parray found the target a couple of times in the dying embers, but that couldn’t deter the inevitable.

Sudeva sign off with 3 points from as many matches, whereas Real Kashmir failed to open their books in the maiden edition of the Futsal Club Championship.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.