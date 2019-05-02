Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Temporary Substitution in Concussion Case Might be a Possibility, Says FIFA

Brain injury charity Headway called for change in rules after Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen tried to continue playing during their Champions League match vs Ajax despite head clash.

Reuters

Updated:May 2, 2019, 1:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Temporary Substitution in Concussion Case Might be a Possibility, Says FIFA
Jan Vertonghen had to be substituted as he felt dizzy following a head clash during Champions League match between Tottenham and Ajax. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
FIFA is open to having discussions about temporary substitutions if players suffer serious head injuries in matches, its medical committee head Michel D'Hooghe has told the Times newspaper.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen tried to play on following a head clash in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg defeat by Ajax Amsterdam before going off, prompting brain injury charity Headway to call for changes to the rules.

"Introducing substitutes specifically for concussion is a possibility and something worth discussing," D'Hooghe told The Times newspaper.

"But if you bring a player off for 10 minutes and they are then reintroduced without warming up properly, it's more likely to lead to muscle injuries... there are problems with that too."

In addition to temporary substitutions, Headway called for "independent doctors with expertise in concussion" to take the final call on whether a player is fit to continue.

However, D'Hooghe believes it would be difficult for independent doctors to assess players.

"The advice from FIFA and UEFA is clear. At every occasion and before every tournament we tell the doctors that they must follow the protocols," he added.

"The team doctors must be responsible for their own players. They know the players and are in a better position to assess whether they have been unconscious, or are in danger."

Vertonghen underwent further assessment on Wednesday and tests would continue for the next few days, Tottenham said.

"We shall also be seeking independent advice and Jan is due to see a neurologist who specialises in elite athletes tomorrow. The player has reported no ill-effects today," the club said on their website.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram