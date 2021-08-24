Ten Arsenal Players Including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Available in Transfer Window

Arsenal are ready to listen to offers for ten players including skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following their horrendous start in the Premier League season. Arsenal are currently sitting in the relegation zone after losing their first two games of the season at the hands of Brentford and Chelsea in the away and home games respectively. Arsenal will next take on Premier League champions Manchester City and if they don’t up the ante in their upcoming fixture, they will end up playing catch up in the rest of the season.

However, according to a report published in the Telegraph, the Gunners are now ready to shake things up within the club by offloading players.

The North London club were the biggest spenders in this summer transfer market as they spent approximately £129 million on new signings, which includes Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokongo and Aaron Ramsdale.

However, now in the finals weeks of the transfer window, the Arsenal management is looking to generate some cash and remove a few players from their ranks.

The biggest surprise in Arsenal’s transfer list is their talismanic striker Aubameyang. What makes it even more baffling is the fact that he signed a £250,000 a week contract with the club in September last year.

The Gabon international missed Arsenal’s opening game against Brentford after contracting COVID-19. However, he was part of the Arsenal squad that was beaten 0-2 by Chelsea on Sunday.

The report also claims that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has also given a green signal to sell Lucas Torreira, Willian, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette, Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Sead Kolasinac and Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the next two weeks.

While Arsenal would be able to find some bidders for their players, it is going to be difficult for them to sell Aubameyang due to his age and high wages.

