CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ProKabaddiLeague#Movies#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#Bollywood
Home » News » Football » Ten-man Porto Trample Benfica 3-0 to Advance in Portuguese Cup
1-MIN READ

Ten-man Porto Trample Benfica 3-0 to Advance in Portuguese Cup

Porto made the Portuguese Cup quarters. (Reuters Photo)

Porto made the Portuguese Cup quarters. (Reuters Photo)

Porto's Brazilian striker Evanilson scored twice and was sent off in the first half as they beat visitors Benfica 3-0 to reach the Portuguese Cup quarters.

Porto’s Brazilian striker Evanilson scored twice and was sent off in the first half as they beat visitors Benfica 3-0 in a frantic clash to reach the Portuguese Cup quarter-finals. Evanilson scored in the first minute, pouncing on a loose ball inside the area to fire past goalkeeper Helton Leite.

Vitinha got the second six minutes later with a clever shot after a corner and Evanilson struck again to finish a counter-attack and extend Porto’s lead half an hour into the game.

But the 22-year-old got a second yellow card just before halftime after catching Joao Mario in the face with his arm.

The hosts managed to hold onto their comfortable lead and eased to victory to eliminate last season’s runners-up, who had Nicolas Otamendi sent off late on for a foul on Luis Diaz.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:December 24, 2021, 08:35 IST