Thank You to the Incredible People in Health Services: Juergen Klopp Amid Coronavirus Crisis

London: With the world coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, the doctors, nurses and health workers have been working overtime to ensure that those affected get timely treatment. And Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has thanked them for standing up and fighting the pandemic like heroes.

"Hello. Myself, the staff and all the players of LFC would like to take this opportunity to deliver a message to say thank you to all the incredible people who work in the health services," Klopp said in a video on Liverpool's Instagram handle.

"It's unbelievable what you are doing and on behalf of all of us from LFC, I would like to say thank you. Or, how we would say in Germany, vielen dank (thanks a lot)."

Earlier, former Pakistan skipper and current bowling coach Waqar Younis had thanked his doctor wife and the rest from the fraternity for being the real heroes.

Taking to Twitter, Waqar wrote: "Scary feeling when @DrFaryalWaqar leaves for the hospital in the morning but also very Satisfied when she returns.. I can PROUDLY say my wife is a HERO.. Keep fighting girl #EmergencyPhysician #Corvid_19."

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson had praised doctors and nurses for their efforts in these trying circumstances.

Writing in 'New Zealand Herald', Williamson addressed the doctors, nurses and caregivers as deadly virus continued to rear its ugly head, claiming lives globally.

"Events of the past few days have made it clear we're living through a health crisis the likes of which we've never seen. There will no doubt be times in the coming days when the scale of what we're facing will seem overwhelming," he wrote.

"We're so grateful you have our backs. People talk about the pressure sportsmen and women are under to perform, but the truth is we get to do something we love every day for a living. We play games," he noted.