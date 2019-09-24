The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: Lionel Messi Beats Cristiano Ronaldo, Virgil van Dijk to Be Top Men's Player, Megan Rapinoe Takes Women's Honour

Sep 24, 2019 1:41 am (IST)

"Can't tell how good this feels. Messi can give me a heads up, had it so many times. I am at loss of words, that rarely happens."

She thanks her parents, her twin sister, her girlfriend. She dedicates the award to Jill Ellis and her US team. "Thank you for putting up with my s*it."

"The crowd we had (at the World Cup) was amazing. Raheem Sterling and Koulibaly, amazing performances on the field, but the way they have taken on the disgusting racism they have had to deal with. The Iranian woman who eventually set herself on fire. The LGBQT players. These are the stories that inspire me but also make me sad. If we want change, people other than Sterling and Koulibaly, would be as outraged about racism. People other than LGBQT outraged about homophobia. To all people here, use this beautiful game to actually change the world for better. We have incredible power in this room."