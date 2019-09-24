The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 LIVE Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk Vie for Top Honour

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 LIVE Updates: Catch all the live updates from FIFA’s The Best Awards, which is being held at La Scala in Milan, Italy, through News18 Sports' live blog. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk are competing for The Best Men’s Player of the Year award, the announcement of which will be made in a star-studded ceremony in Milan’s famous opera house.
After winning the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year earlier, van Dijk is threatening to take the crown of the best player from Ronaldo and Messi, to set himself up as favourite to win this year’s Ballon d’Or as well. The towering Dutch defender helped Liverpool to the Champions League trophy last season. If that happens, this will be the second straight year when the award will not go to either of Ronaldo and Messi, both of whom have dominated world football for the last decade. LIVE STREAMING
Read More
Sep 24, 2019 12:10 am (IST)
Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan shone together at the Women's World Cup in France earlier this year and with both of them nominated for The Best Women's Player award, they are at the awards together as well.
Virgil van Dijk even said it on the green carpet that Liverpool are a team and they do everything together and so the man is happy to be in Milan nominated along with his manager Juergen Klopp and goalkeeper Alisson Becker.
Roberto Carlos had some nice words for the Women's World Cup 2019: "It was the same level as the men's World Cup and the quality at display was amazing."
This year's Women's World Cup was the most successful in history and was won by the United States, starring the Women's Player nominees Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan.
Sep 23, 2019 11:47 pm (IST)
The Best Men's Player award nominee Virgil van Dijk says his team (Liverpool) manager Juergen Klopp should win the award. "He should win it. He is the best manager in the world and he knows it."
Sep 23, 2019 11:43 pm (IST)
The Best Women's Player award nominee Megan Rapinoe was asked to sum up the Women's World Cup 2019 in a few words and she had this to say: "Are you entertained!" In a typical Rapinoe style, one can almost imagine her say this in her iconic pose.
Sep 23, 2019 11:31 pm (IST)
Here are all the nominees of all the categories in FIFA's The Best Football Awards:
The Best Men's Player: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk.
The Best Women's Player: Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Lucy Bronze.
The Best Men's Coach: Juergen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola.
The Best Women's Coach: Jill Ellis, Phil Neville and Sarina Wiegman.
The Best Men's Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker, Ederson and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.
The Best Women's Goalkeeper: Christiane Endler, Hedvig Lindahl and Sari van Veenendaal.
The FIFA Puskas Award: Lionel Messi, Juan Fernando Quintero and Daniel Zsori
Sep 23, 2019 11:24 pm (IST)
Brazilian legend Ronaldo is at the Green Carpet and he picks Virgil van Dijk for The Best Men's Player award. He says van Dijk has had an incredible year and according to him, the defender deserves the award.
Sep 23, 2019 11:21 pm (IST)
Juergen Klopp does not seem to nervous about winning The Best Men's Coach award, his wit is intact.
"Individual awards don't matter to me much so if I don't win tonight, I won't die sad," Klopp said ahead of the ceremony.
Jose Mounrinho was asked for his inputs on the nominees for The Best Men's Coach and why that was dominated by the Premier League and he said, "I put it down to the Champions League final, not the Premier League. It was between Liverpool and Tottenham. Champions League has a special thing around it so no surprise that Juergen and Mauricio are there."
Sep 23, 2019 11:09 pm (IST)
The stars of the footballing world have also started to arrive at the venue for the green carpet and France's young star Kylian Mbappe is at the venue and has even posted a photo of himself on social media.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk are set to battle for the highest honour as the night for FIFA's The Best Football Awards has finally arrived. The star-studded ceremony is taking place at the famous opera house La Scala in Milan, Italy.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Virgil Van Dijk (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Since The Best award was created in 2016, the winner has gone on to also lift the coveted Ballon d'Or, which will be unveiled on December 2. Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric won both awards last year to end Ronaldo and Messi's ten-year domination. In the past three years the podiums for both awards have been almost identical apart from Egyptian Mohamed Salah's third place in The Best in 2018, a spot occupied by France's Antoine Griezmann in the Ballon d'Or.
Among the women, American World Cup winners Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, are in the running along with England's Lucy Bronze. Rapinoe, 34, left France with a Golden Boot and Golden Ball award.
The three contenders for the men's coaching award are Liverpool's Champions League winning coach Jurgen Klopp, along with Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino, who reached the European final, and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola.
US women's coach Jill Ellis is in the running for the women's coaching award along with England's Phil Neville and Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman.
The nominees for the best goalkeeper male are Liverpool’s Alisson Becker, Manchester City’s Ederson and Barcelona’s Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. For the women’s category, the nominees are Chile’s Christiane Endler, Sweden’s Hedvig Lindahl and Sari van Veenendaal of the Netherlands.
The nominees for the Puskas Award, which goes to the best goal of the year are: Lionel Messi, Juan Fernando Quintero and Daniel Zsori.