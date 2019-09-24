The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 LIVE Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk Vie for Top Honour

Sep 23, 2019 11:31 pm (IST)

Here are all the nominees of all the categories in FIFA's The Best Football Awards:

The Best Men's Player: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk.

The Best Women's Player: Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Lucy Bronze.

The Best Men's Coach: Juergen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola.

The Best Women's Coach: Jill Ellis, Phil Neville and Sarina Wiegman.

The Best Men's Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker, Ederson and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

The Best Women's Goalkeeper: Christiane Endler, Hedvig Lindahl and Sari van Veenendaal.

The FIFA Puskas Award: Lionel Messi, Juan Fernando Quintero and Daniel Zsori