The Best Romelu Lukaku Can do is Ask of Forgiveness in Dressing Room: Gary Neville

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has given his advice to Romelu Lukaku amidst his off-field tussle with Chelsea. The Belgian striker recently said he was “not happy with the situation” at Chelsea and indicated he didn’t like Tuchel’s style of play.

Lukaku also admitted he would like to return to Inter Milan in the near future. He re-joined Chelsea this summer on a record transfer fee of £97.5 million. Since his return to Stamford Bridge, Lukaku failed to live up to the expectations.

After his explosive interview with Sky Italy, Lukaku was dropped from Chelsea’s squad for the crucial clash against Liverpool which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Neville suggested that Lukaku should apologise to his teammates in the dressing room.

“I think the best he can do is ask for forgiveness in the dressing room from his teammates," Neville explained on Sky Sports.

“I think today Lukaku would have been watching that game suffering a little bit, knowing he wanted to be out there," he added.

Neville further talked about Lukaku’s snub from the Liverpool clash and said that a manager has to have control in the club to send a message.

“A manager has to have control in a football club, if a manager doesn’t have control and a player can do what he wants and still get picked, what sort of message does that send?," Neville said.

The 46-year-old also shed light on Lukaku’s time at Manchester United and said he wasn’t committed during his time at Old Trafford.

“Romelu Lukaku was at my club, I said this before the game… I didn’t shed a tear when he left my club," Neville continued.

“He didn’t say that he wanted to leave openly, but you could just tell he didn’t want to be there, he wasn’t committed, I didn’t think he was the most professional. I knew he wasn’t right for the club, I didn’t think he was a Manchester United player," he said.

