'The Cristiano Ronaldo Experiment Has Been a Bit of a Failure so Far': Former Manchester United Midfielder

Former Manchester United midfielder Jose Kleberson feels that the signing of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has not worked well for the club so far. Kleberson rated the experiment as a failure. Man United are going through a rough patch and almost out of the Premier League title race. They are currently placed at the fourth spot, 19 points behind table leaders Manchester City.

United signed Ronaldo ahead of the ongoing season for around €23 million. The 36-year-old has netted 14 goals this season in 24 club matches so far this season, but he failed to inspire his team to beat Liverpool and Chelsea.

Kleberson said that the kind of player Ronaldo is, he has failed to bring a major impact on the team.

“To be honest, the Ronaldo experiment has been a bit of a failure so far - especially because of the level of player he is and how of late he has impacted the team. When you look at the things he can bring to the club and what he brings to the fans, it’s not been amazing. The current United team haven’t played well together of late," Kleberson told Daily Star.

The former midfielder further pointed out that Manchester United are not the same team when Ronaldo used to play under Sir Alex Ferguson.

“It’s a tough time for Ronaldo to have returned to the club. Both him and United have a huge history together. Players like Ronaldo come back to a club after time away and it’s a totally different style of play and atmosphere to what they remember before. The club isn’t the same as under Sir Alex Ferguson and it must be challenging for him to comprehend that," he added.

Ronaldo was visibly unhappy throughout January due to a run of poor performances and had previously slammed young players for not heeding advice. Additionally, there were rumours that the club’s dressing room has become polarised following concern over the players’ relationships with each other.

