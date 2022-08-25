The Durand Organising Committee Moves to Take Action Against Act of Racial Discrimination

The Durand Organising Committee, part of Durand Football Tournament Society (DFTS), took serious cognisance of the incident of discrimination on racial lines, reported in Match No. 15 of the 131st IndianOil Durand Cup game.

Bengaluru FC announced that they were aware of the racist comment made by a player of the opposition team as the team from Karnataka took on the Indian Air Force.

The club said it had reached out to the relevant authorities in order to take action against the discriminatory act, and emphasised its strong belief that discrimination has no place in football.

Swift action was taken and the matter has been resolved, post the joint intervention and mediation of all stakeholders including the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

“We thank all for the support provided,” read the organising committee’s statement.

“We will always stand up in the fight to eliminate any form of discrimination against the beautiful sport of Football,” the committee added.

