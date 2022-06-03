'The Flame Lives On': FC Barcelona Unveil New Home Kit Inspired by 1992 Summer Olympics

LaLiga giants FC Barcelona have unveiled their home kit for the upcoming season which they say carries the spirit of the 1992 Summer Games held in Spain. The design has been inspired by the Barcelona Olympics with the tagline ‘The Flame Lives On’ as the city celebrates “30th anniversary of the transformation.”

The kits has been made from “100 percent recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles.”

The club has explained the theme behind the design on their official website.

“Its design evokes the spirit of that period of regeneration and redefinition, a time when Barcelona opened up to the world and the world opened up to Barcelona,” the club said.

“30 years ago, the city took a huge leap forward into modernity by hosting the Olympic Games, but at the same time conserving its spirit and roots. As the present era is also one of such major changes to the first team squad, the club has decided to draw on and share that Olympic spirit at a time when its efforts are very much focused on the future,” it added.

The jersey has Barca’s iconic vertical strips with alternating shades of red, navy blue and a lighter shade of blue.

“The design of home strip evokes the new light introduced to the city of Barcelona with the creation of new spaces and most especially new connections to the sea, an idea that is represented by the different coloured stripes on the shirt, where red alternates with two different shades of blue, one navy and the other lighter. The same navy blue also features on the collar, sleeves, shorts, and socks,” reads an article on the website.

Barcelona finished their 2021-22 season without winning a silverware. They finished second behind Real Madrid in the LaLiga standings and exited the Champions League in the group stage itself. In the Europa League, they made it as far as the quarter-finals.

