'The Media is Telling Lies': Cristiano Ronaldo Says He'll Reveal The Truth Soon

After much hullabaloo over Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential move in the summer transfer window, the Portuguese striker has stayed put (so far) at Manchester United. But the start to the latest season for his club has been horrendous.

Ronaldo, yet to score a goal after playing two matches in the ongoing Premier League season, has seen Man United suffer embarrassing defeats including a 0-4 thrashing from Brentford last weekend.

Ronaldo’s attitude is reportedly under the scanner but the superstar has lambasted the media for propagating falsehood and he also vowed to reveal the real picture.

The former Real Madrid striker said that people will know the truth very soon and blamed media for spreading misinformation.

“They know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks. The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip,” Ronaldo commented on an Instagram post by a fan.

Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford remains a contentious topic and situation has only gotten worse after a dismal start to the new season.

Rumours are now rife that Ronaldo will find a new destination pretty soon.

According to multiple media reports, the forward is expected to leave Old Trafford at the end of August.

Man United started the season on a horrible note after enduring 1-2 defeat at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion. Ronaldo did not start the game and he came on as a substitute in the 53rd minute but could not do anything significant.

The scene did not change much in the next game as Man United suffered a humiliating defeat against Brentford.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner played full 90 minutes but failed to do anything impactful.

Ronaldo returned to Man United from Juventus ahead of 2021-22 season. He presently has one year left on his current contract with the club having an option to extend it by 12 months.

The 37-year-old finished last season as the club’s highest goal scorer. He scored 24 goals in 38 matches across all competitions.

He netted 18 goals along with three assists in the Premier League last season.

