The One I Liked To Watch and Follow was Andres Iniesta: Bruno Fernandes

Manchester: Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes has revealed that Andres Iniesta has had a huge influence on his playing style and admitted his best attributes can still improve when compared to the Spanish star.

"The one I liked to watch and follow was Iniesta, because Iniesta is a mix between an eight and a 10," Bruno told Manchester United's official website in a Q&A session on manutd.com.

"It is a way I can do better, between eight and 10.

"It is the guy who always likes to have the ball, who always likes to take the risks, and I think Iniesta was one of the best in the world. For me, it was impressive how Iniesta finished his career without the Ballon d'Or (award). With everything he won, it is difficult for me to understand!"

Iniesta is playing for Japanese club Vissel Kobe at the moment. He has had a trophy-laden career with Spanish giants FC Barcelona, where his partnerships with Xavi and Lionel Messi helped him bag nine La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and three FIFA Club World Cups.

Iniesta also lifted the European Championship and World Cup with Spain.

On what inspires him about Manchester United, Bruno said: "It is difficult to say one thing because at Manchester United, going out at Old Trafford, everybody knows about the stadium and the atmosphere.

"But when you have the kit of Manchester United, all red, with your black shorts, and you feel the atmosphere of the stadium, and you feel everything, you feel the support of your fans, it is something special.

"For me, for example, when I came from Sporting, I arrived and I was in Manchester for two days. I played against Wolves and they already had a song for me! I had just arrived and the supporters already gave me the support I need to be confident and be at home. I think this is the most important thing, that atmosphere and love you feel from your supporters."