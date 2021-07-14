'The World of Football is Proud of You': Paul Pogba Sends Strong Message to England Youngsters after Racist Abuses

France and Manchester United’s Paul Pogba sent a strong message to England’s Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho as the three youngsters were subjected to racist abuses online after missing the penalties in the shootout against Italy in the finals of the Euros on Sunday. While the whole football world stands strong with the youngsters for having the courage to take a penalty in a high-pressure situation, some fans decided to hurl abuses and verbal-assault on the three youngsters immediately after the Three Lions loss to Italy, who were crowned European champions.

Taking to his Instagram, Pogba posted a picture of the England trio and tagged them stating,’ You are examples of this beautiful game’. The Manchester United midfielder lauded his fellow teammates and Saka’s efforts in the match and has told them to be proud of themselves, while combating racism. Here is the post uploaded by Pogba.

The England football team, FA and many other football clubs and players have backed and supported the youngsters in this difficult time.

Rashford’s mural in Withington, Manchester was defaced and vandalized after the Euros finals loss, however, fans present immediately covered the areas of the mural with hearts and motivational posts. The obscene remarks were covered with bags. The mural was made as a tribute by fans to Rashford for his charitable work and campaign to feed the hungry and homeless during the lockdown.

Rashford recently took to Instagram to apologize to the England fans for missing the penalty at a crucial time, but also reminded the fans who abused him that he is ‘proud’ of where he comes from and what he does.

It was a questionable decision by England manager Gareth Southgate to substitute Rashford and Sancho for the penalty shootout and include Saka as well, whereas the likes of Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish were left out. Goalkeeper Pickford made two brilliant saves but could only do what he could, whereas Donnarumma made two saves including Saka’s shot to help Italy win their second European Championship.

With international football concluded, all eyes will now be on the summer transfer market and the upcoming league matches which commences from August onwards. The Premier League is expected to have fans back at the stadiums in full attendance.

Manchester United have to now unveil Sancho as their new player after successfully purchasing his services from Borussia Dortmund for 100 Million Euros. However, United’s star mid-fielder Pogba has expressed his desire to leave as he is on his final year of his contract. The creative mid-fielder joined in 2016 on a five-year contract for a record 89 Million Euros at the time and now, United have set a price tag of 50 Million Euros, with PSG and Real Madrid interested in claiming the services of the footballer.

