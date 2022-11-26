'There Are No Impossibilities': Cristiano Ronaldo After Setting Incredible World Cup Record

It has not been a memorable season so far for Cristiano Ronaldo in club football. The Portuguese star’s contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated just ahead of his FIFA World Cup opener against Ghana on Thursday. However, that could hardly deter him from setting an incredible record in international football.

Ronaldo scored the opening goal of the match against Ghana and became the first male footballer ever to score in five different World Cup editions. The 37-year-old has now expressed his feelings after accomplishing the sensational feat. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner wrote that achieving this milestone was something absolutely unthinkable for him.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

“Scoring in 5 World Championships is achieving an achievement that I would never dare dream of, but it is also proof that there are no impossibilities. The pride I feel in representing Portugal is only comparable to the joy I feel in each goal I score for my country, translated into victories dedicated to our people. Let’s goooooo! This is just the beginning,” the post roughly translated to English read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Ronaldo is one of the most sublime goal scorers in the history of football and so far he has made a record 18 appearances for his nation at the World Cup. Ronaldo had netted his first World Cup goal in 2006 during a match against Iran. Portugal had won that contest by a convincing margin of two goals to nil.

Coming back to Qatar World Cup, Ronaldo scored in the 65th minute to earn a crucial lead for his side. The goal triggered a huge debate after referee Ismail Elfath awarded Portugal a penalty for Mohammed Salisu’s challenge on Ronaldo. However, the former Real Madrid striker made no mistake in converting from the spot. Portugal’s lead did not last long after Ghana’s Andre Ayew scored the equaliser eight minutes later.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil’s Neymar Out of Group Stage with Ankle Injury

The drama did not stop there. Portugal scripted a resounding comeback and earned a two-goal cushion in next seven minutes. Ghana did find the back of the net once again in the 89th minute but it was too late for the African nation to salvage a point against Portugal.

In their next FIFA World Cup 2022 fixture, Portugal will face Uruguay on Tuesday at the Lusail Stadium.

Read all the Latest Sports News here