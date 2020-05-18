This Day That Year: Jamie Vardy Signed for Leicester City Eight Years Ago

On this day eight years ago, Jamie Vardy signed for the then-Championship side Leicester City FC as a 25-year-old and then went on to become an indispensable at the club, guiding the club to an unlikely Premier League title.

Vardy had joined Leicester City back in 2012 and has stayed with the club still, being an icon of the city and the league with his goal scoring abilities.

On Monday, Vardy took to Twitter to share his photographs from the time he signed for the club and appreciated the brilliant journey they have had.

"8 years ago today I signed for this great club...what a journey we've been on! @LCFC," he tweeted.

8 years ago today I signed for this great club...what a journey we've been on! @LCFC pic.twitter.com/xKT0eQL2Hy — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) May 18, 2020

Vardy began his senior career at Stockbridge Park Steels and then went to Northern Premier League club FC Halifax and Fleetwood Town before joining Leicester for a non-League record transfer fee of 1 million euros.

Joining the Foxes in 2012, Vardy helped them win the Championship and move up to Premier League two years later after which the club saw its golden year.

In the 2015-16 season, Leicester overcame the 5000-1 odds to win the Premier League and brought the romance back in world football. The beauty of the underdogs defeating them all is always a beautiful watch and Leicester did just that. In that romance, Vardy was the hero!

He proved to be indispensable for the team, scoring in the eleven consecutive Premier League games to break Ruud van Nistelrooy's record. He was also voted as the FWA Footballer of the Year 2015-16.

Vardy formed a fiery partnership with Shinji Okazaki and Riyad Mahrez up front to set the Premier League on fire.

After the golden season at Leicester, there were lots of transfer rumours around Vardy but he stayed on. In the current-suspended 2019-20 season due to coronavirus, Vardy leads the goalscoring charts with 19 goals and has helped Leicester occupy the third spot in the league table.

What makes Vardy click is his high work rate, persistent running and direct approach. He is a composed finisher and very accurate with his strikes.