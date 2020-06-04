FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

This Day That Year: When Sunil Chhetri's Emotional Plea Filled Stadium for his 100th International Match

Sunil Chhetri

On June 4, 2018, Sunil Chhetri marked his 100th international match with a brace in front of 9000-odd crowd that turned up after his emotional plea video went viral.

  • News18 Sports New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 1:03 PM IST
Exactly two years ago on June 4, Indian men's football team's 'Captain Marvel' Sunil Chhetri played his 100th international match and the stadium was packed to watch him dazzle on his century.

On June 4, 2018, Chhetri scored two goals at the Mumbai Football Arena as India beat Kenya 3-0 in the Intercontinental Cup.

It was a rainy day with the city covered in water and the on-field conditions slushy. Yet the players stood up to the battle and so did the battle.

Despite heavy rain in Mumbai, a 9000-odd crowd turned up in the nearly 10,000 capacity stadium to watch Chhetri and the Indian men's football team take the pitch.

