This is Why Lionel Messi Donned PSG’s Jersey No. 10 against OGC Nice

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi was seen donning the No.10 jersey for Paris Saint Germain (PSG), a sight for sore eyes as fans rejoiced on seeing the Argentine wear the No. 10 jersey against OGC Nice in the Coupe de France Round of 16 clash. The PSG No. 10 originally belongs to Brazil’s Neymar, who is recovering from his injury at the moment which the winger suffered two months ago. Despite Messi donning the jersey No.10, the results did not favour the French giants as OGC Nice edged PSG 0-0 (6-5) on penalties to advance to the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France.

For the fans, it was nostalgic to witness the Argentine wear the No. 10 jersey which brought back memories during his days at FC Barcelona. However, the main reason why Messi donned Neymar’s number for the clash is because of a tradition that is followed in the tournament. It is observed that players who wear jersey numbers that are not common such as 43, 33, 30, 29, etc, are not known for positions.

The jersey numbers from 1 to 11 is generally known for their positions in the footballing world as 2 to 4 are for defenders, 6 to 8 are for midfielders, 7 and 11 are for wingers, number 9 is for the striker and number 10 is for the attacking midfielders. Hence, players playing in the Coupe de France have to don the numbers from 1 to 11, which means that if a player is injured or out of the match, another player has to replace the player and don the number for the tournament.

That’s how Messi took Neymar’s jersey number for the clash against OGC Nice. However, OGC Nice were able to hold the mighty PSG for 90 minutes which resulted in the advancement in the tournament being decided on the dreaded penalties. Nice held their nerves as they beat PSG 6-5 on penalties after youngster Xavi Simmons missed the penalty.

The Coupe de France holders were knocked out despite Messi starting upfront with Icardi and Julian Draxler. Kylian Mbappe was on the bench and brought in the second half, however, the French forward was not able to make an impact for PSG. Once again the questions will be pointed at coach Mauricio Pochettino as given the strength of the squad PSG have built this season, the Parisians should be dominating the league and domestic tournaments.

PSG will next be in action on February 7 as they travel to Lille for the Ligue 1 clash.

