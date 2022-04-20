This Manchester United Team are a Waste of Space: Gary Neville after 4-0 Loss to Liverpool

Manchester United were humiliated 4-0 by rivals Liverpool at Anfield. This comes after a 5-0 loss at Old Trafford in October.

“This Manchester United team are a waste of space,” Gary Neville on Sky Sports commentary said after Liverpool’s second goal.

At halftime, he said: “I’ve been watching Man United for 42 years and this is as bad as it gets.”

It was a miserable night for United who are now without a win in their last eight league clashes with Liverpool and have failed to score in five of their last six trips to Anfield.

“It is embarrassing, it is disappointing, maybe even humiliating, we have to accept that they are six years ahead of us now,” said United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick who added the club now faced a “rebuild”.

United dropped below Arsenal on goal difference, falling to sixth place on 54 points, having played two games more than the Gunners.

Tottenham Hotspur currently occupy fourth spot on 57 points but even though United remain in with a chance of qualifying for the Champions League there was nothing in their performance that indicated they merited such a reward.

During the game, fans chanted: “You’re so sh*t it’s unbelievable.”

The Anfield crowd revelled in the humiliation of their North West rivals while a section of the visiting fans chose to leave early.

Klopp gave the Kop four celebratory fist pumps after the whistle but when asked about the 9-0 ‘aggregate score’ against United this season, showed some sympathy for his compatriot Rangnick.

“It is not a normal situation. They are not in a good moment and on top have a lot of injuries. When Pogba left the pitch they played without their usual midfield. The pitch can become really big with a lot of offensive players on it.

“Centre midfield with (Nemanja) Matic and (Bruno) Fernandes is not how you want to play. Nothing against the players, it is just not their natural game. We had 70-75% of the ball and they have to defend and that is not easy. I feel a bit for them.”

Liverpool moved to 76 points from 32 games with title rivals Manchester City on 74 points from one game fewer, with Pep Guardiola’s side hosting Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad on Wednesday.



(With inputs from Reuters)

