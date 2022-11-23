'This World Cup Has Been Pure Cinema': Fans React After Japan Come From Behind to Stun Germany

The ongoing FIFA World Cup has witnessed some memorable matches within just four days as Saudi Arabia produced one of the biggest upsets in the tournament history by beating Argentina on Tuesday, another Asian team joined their footsteps to stun a top-ranked side to shock the footballing world. Japan came from behind to beat European giants Germany on Wednesday 2-1 to script history at Khalifa International Stadium.

Japan hit back with two late goals through Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano to stun four-time champions Germany which lit up Qatar as the Japanese fans were on cloud 9 after the memorable performance.

The match started with German players covering their mouths during the team photo on Wednesday to show their dissent over FIFA’s refusal to allow rainbow-themed armbands.

Hansi Flick’s Germany dominated the first half of the game as midfielder Ikay Gundogan scored the goal from the penalty spot to give his team an early lead. However, the script completely changed in the second half where Japan played counter-attacking football to test German glovesman Manuel Neuer on several occasions.

But Japan hung on and equalised through substitute Doan in the 75th minute.

Takuma Asano then completed a remarkable turnaround eight minutes later, smashing the ball home to send the Japanese bench and their boisterous fans wild.

The fans on Twitter went berserk after witnessing another major upset in the Qatar World Cup.

“The players came together as one team, we prepared well and we stuck in there, and that’s what led to the win," said Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu.

“Lots of our fans have come to Doha and they were behind us pushing us on. I want us to keep a level head after this and look at what we could have done better and look to win the next match."

Germany’s World Cup future is now once again on the line, with games to come in Group E against Spain and Costa Rica.

