Thomas Mueller Slams Joachim Loew's Tactics After Germany's Euro 2020 Loss

Germany could not make it to the semi-final of Euro 2020 after they were defeated by England in the Round of 16 on June 29. The German side were not able to score any goals while the England side scored two. This is also the first time that Germany have lost a knockout competition since 1966 against England. The team’s performance in the tournament was anyway not up to the mark as they were only able to win one out of the four matches that were being played. It must be mentioned that the team only managed to score seven goals in the entire series.

Midfielder Thomas Müller had left the fans disappointed in the Round of 16 match after he missed an opportunity to score a goal. He also took to Instagram to share his emotions regarding the incident. He went on to write how it hurts like hell to have wasted such an opportunity. The footballer also wrote how he is also pained to have disappointed his coach, team mates and above all, his fans from Germany. The 31-year-oldmentioned how this is the feeling which has got stuck with him and has been keeping him awake at night. In a part of the post, he added that it is for such moments that a person trains, works and lives for.

However, in his monthly newsletter, Mueller has also blamed Joachim Loew, the coach of German football team, for his tactics at the league. The midfielder wrote, “With our efforts to keep clean sheets with our rather hesitant, compact, defensive tactics, we have de facto failed.”

Müller promised he will soon be over the disappointment of defeat against England and will channelise this sporting disappointment into extra positive energy. He also wrote how he is adamant on proving himself. In conclusion, the footballer wrote he has sufficient motivation and ambition for bouncing back from this event.

