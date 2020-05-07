FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Three Players, 35 Others' Results Come Positive as Flamengo Tests 293 Employees for Covid-19

File photo of Flamengo players (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Flamengo conducted coronavirus tests on 293 employees, including all players, their families and their helps at home.

Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo of Brazil say three players have tested positive for Covid-19 but are asymptomatic.

The Rio de Janeiro-based club said in a statement 293 employees were tested, including all players, their families and people working at home. The club said 38 tests came back positive, but did not identify any of those infected.

A staffer who spent 40 years with Flamengo died Monday of Covid-19.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has insisted soccer resume during the pandemic. More than 8,500 people have died because of the new coronavirus in Brazil.

Loading