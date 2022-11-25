Three Venues for 76th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy 2022-23 Group Stage Decided

The dates and venues of three of the six groups for the 76th Senior Men’s National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy have been finalised. While the Group I will be played in Delhi (December 23, 2022 – December 31, 2022), the Group II and V will be played in Kozhikode, Kerala (December 26, 2022 – January 8, 2023) and Bhubaneswar, Odisha (December 24, 2022 – January 1, 2023), respectively. The dates and venues of other groups will be released soon.
The Senior National Football Championships will be played in a new format that will see the 36 states fight it out across six groups for a chance to make it to the Final Round. The six group toppers, along with three best second-placed teams will qualify for the Final Rounds. Railways and Services will get direct entry along with the hosts.
Group I: Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Ladakh.
Fixtures:
December 23:
Tripura vs Delhi, Delhi
Ladakh vs Uttarakhand, Delhi
Gujarat vs Karnataka, Delhi
December 25:
Ladakh vs Delhi, Delhi
Uttarakhand vs Karnataka, Delhi
Tripura vs Gujarat, Delhi
December 27:
Delhi vs Gujarat, Delhi
Ladakh vs Karnataka, Delhi
Uttarakhand vs Tripura, Delhi
December 29:
Delhi vs Uttarakhand, Delhi
Karnataka vs Tripura, Delhi
Ladakh vs Gujarat, Delhi
December 31:
Karnataka vs Delhi, Delhi
Ladakh vs Tripura, Delhi
Gujarat vs Uttarakhand, Delhi
Group II: Kerala, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir.
Fixtures:
December 26:
Bihar vs Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Kozhikode
Rajasthan vs Kerala, Kerala, Kozhikode
December 27:
Andhra Pradesh vs Mizoram, Kerala, Kozhikode
December 29:
Bihar vs Kerala, Kerala, Kozhikode
Jammu & Kashmir & Mizoram, Kerala, Kozhikode
December 30:
Rajasthan vs Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Kozhikode
January 1:
Bihar vs Mizoram, Kerala, Kozhikode
Kerala vs Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Kozhikode
January 2:
Jammu & Kashmir vs Rajasthan, Kerala, Kozhikode
January 4:
Bihar vs Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Kozhikode
Mizoram vs Rajasthan, Kerala, Kozhikode
January 5:
Kerala vs Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Kozhikode
January 7:
Bihar vs Rajasthan, Kerala, Kozhikode
Andhra Pradesh vs Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Kozhikode
January 8:
Mizoram vs Kerala, Kerala, Kozhikode
Group V: Meghalaya, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Pondicherry, Andaman & Nicobar.
Fixtures:
December 24:
Odisha vs Andaman & Nicobar, Bhubaneswar
Meghalaya vs Sikkim, Bhubaneswar
Telangana vs Pondicherry, Bhubaneswar
December 26:
Andaman & Nicobar vs Sikkim, Bhubaneswar
Odisha vs Pondicherry, Bhubaneswar
Meghalaya vs Telangana, Bhubaneswar
December 28:
Telangana vs Odisha, Bhubaneswar
Sikkim vs Pondicherry, Bhubaneswar
Andaman & Nicobar vs Meghalaya, Bhubaneswar
December 30:
Pondicherry vs Meghalaya,Bhubaneswar
Andaman & Nicobar vs Telangana, Bhubaneswar
Odisha vs Sikkim, Bhubaneswar
January 1:
Sikkim vs Telangana, Bhubaneswar
Pondicherry vs Andaman & Nicobar, Bhubaneswar
Meghalaya vs Odisha, Bhubaneswar
