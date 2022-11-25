Three Venues for 76th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy 2022-23 Group Stage Decided

The dates and venues of three of the six groups for the 76th Senior Men’s National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy have been finalised. While the Group I will be played in Delhi (December 23, 2022 – December 31, 2022), the Group II and V will be played in Kozhikode, Kerala (December 26, 2022 – January 8, 2023) and Bhubaneswar, Odisha (December 24, 2022 – January 1, 2023), respectively. The dates and venues of other groups will be released soon.

The Senior National Football Championships will be played in a new format that will see the 36 states fight it out across six groups for a chance to make it to the Final Round. The six group toppers, along with three best second-placed teams will qualify for the Final Rounds. Railways and Services will get direct entry along with the hosts.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Group I: Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Ladakh.

Fixtures:

December 23:

Tripura vs Delhi, Delhi

Ladakh vs Uttarakhand, Delhi

Gujarat vs Karnataka, Delhi

December 25:

Ladakh vs Delhi, Delhi

Uttarakhand vs Karnataka, Delhi

Tripura vs Gujarat, Delhi

December 27:

Delhi vs Gujarat, Delhi

Ladakh vs Karnataka, Delhi

Uttarakhand vs Tripura, Delhi

December 29:

Delhi vs Uttarakhand, Delhi

Karnataka vs Tripura, Delhi

Ladakh vs Gujarat, Delhi

December 31:

Karnataka vs Delhi, Delhi

Ladakh vs Tripura, Delhi

Gujarat vs Uttarakhand, Delhi

Group II: Kerala, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir.

Fixtures:

December 26:

Bihar vs Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Kozhikode

Rajasthan vs Kerala, Kerala, Kozhikode

December 27:

Andhra Pradesh vs Mizoram, Kerala, Kozhikode

December 29:

Bihar vs Kerala, Kerala, Kozhikode

Jammu & Kashmir & Mizoram, Kerala, Kozhikode

December 30:

Rajasthan vs Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Kozhikode

January 1:

Bihar vs Mizoram, Kerala, Kozhikode

Kerala vs Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Kozhikode

January 2:

Jammu & Kashmir vs Rajasthan, Kerala, Kozhikode

January 4:

Bihar vs Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Kozhikode

Mizoram vs Rajasthan, Kerala, Kozhikode

January 5:

Kerala vs Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Kozhikode

January 7:

Bihar vs Rajasthan, Kerala, Kozhikode

Andhra Pradesh vs Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Kozhikode

January 8:

Mizoram vs Kerala, Kerala, Kozhikode

Group V: Meghalaya, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Pondicherry, Andaman & Nicobar.

Fixtures:

December 24:

Odisha vs Andaman & Nicobar, Bhubaneswar

Meghalaya vs Sikkim, Bhubaneswar

Telangana vs Pondicherry, Bhubaneswar

December 26:

Andaman & Nicobar vs Sikkim, Bhubaneswar

Odisha vs Pondicherry, Bhubaneswar

Meghalaya vs Telangana, Bhubaneswar

December 28:

Telangana vs Odisha, Bhubaneswar

Sikkim vs Pondicherry, Bhubaneswar

Andaman & Nicobar vs Meghalaya, Bhubaneswar

December 30:

Pondicherry vs Meghalaya,Bhubaneswar

Andaman & Nicobar vs Telangana, Bhubaneswar

Odisha vs Sikkim, Bhubaneswar

January 1:

Sikkim vs Telangana, Bhubaneswar

Pondicherry vs Andaman & Nicobar, Bhubaneswar

Meghalaya vs Odisha, Bhubaneswar

Read all the Latest Sports News here