Throwback, Promoting Social Distancing: Best of LaLiga Players and Clubs During Covid Lockdown

The La Liga is still waiting for a green signal to get the league up and right after the coronavirus-forced break but the group training of the teams has begun. The players, who have finally been able to step out of their homes, however kept themselves and their fans engaged even during the lockdown.

Despite the re-opening of training facilities, La Liga players, coaches and staff are staying at home as much as possible. Here's a look at the some of the activities they've been up to on social media as they stay at home to help stop the spread of the virus.

Watching football!

Competitive top-flight football is back with Germany's Bundesliga having returned last weekend. This is exciting news for the entire football community and La Liga players have been tuning in, ahead of the planned return of Spain's own professional leagues in June. Marc-André ter Stegen even tweeted his support for his former side Borussia Mönchengladbach, in response to a post from Barcelona's account asking which German side their followers would be backing.





Saying thanks on International Nurses Day

International Nurses Day was this week and several La Liga clubs thanked them for their hard work and dedication, especially during the times of the pandemic. Athletic Club even lit up their San Mames stadium in blue to raise awareness of the invaluable work being done by medical staff in Spain and around the world.





Looking back on past glories

May usually marks the end of the Spanish football season, which means it's a month with a host of anniversaries, be it some epic finals or dramatic final matchdays. Several La Liga players and icons looked back on momentous occasions this week.

Iker Casillas reflected on Real Madrid's 2001/02 Champions League title (the one with the famous goal from Zidane), Andrés Iniesta remembered Barcelona's own win in the same competition in 2005/06, Saúl Ñíguez looked back on Atlético de Madrid's 2012/13 Copa del Rey triumph and Diego Godín recalled his dramatic title-clinching goal for Atleti from the 2013/14 LaLiga season.



Connecting with fans Throughout this period of lockdown, La Liga players have been reaching out and connecting with their fans virtually. The same was the case this week when Real Betis captain Joaquín sent a video message to a young fan called Ander.

Urging people to keep respecting social distancing guidelines

Now is not the time for complacency when it comes to following the guidelines that have been set out by the authorities in order to beat the coronavirus. Throughout this pandemic, La Liga clubs and players have done an excellent job of helping to promote responsible behaviour and are continuing to do so.

Sevilla FC, for example, called for their followers to keep respecting social distancing guidelines by sharing a photo of this practice being followed at a training session.

