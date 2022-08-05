Tickets for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 Launched with Star-studded Friendly Match

Ticket sales for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 was officially launched on Friday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi in the presence of the Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Anurag Thakur, FIFA Legend Lindsay Tarpley, Indian national team captains Sunil Chhetri and Ashalata Devi, Indian legend footballers and other dignitaries.

Recognizing exemplary work done by women in society, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) invited six inspirational women who have displayed leadership qualities to uplift their communities as the first ticket holders of India’s first-ever FIFA women’s competition, which will kick off on 11th October 2022.

With general sales now open on a first come, first serve basis, the tickets for the highly-anticipated FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 are lucratively priced at INR 100 and INR 200. Further, early bird customers can avail attractive discounts up to 30% in the first phase of ticket sales.

Further, accessibility tickets are available at all three stadiums (Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai) in two categories:

Wheelchair User: for fans who depend on a wheelchair

Easy Access Standard: for fans who are not dependent on a wheelchair but require seating with minimal step access

Accessibility tickets can be requested over the phone +91-86570 19359 or via email (contact@india2022wwc.com) on a first-come, first-served basis and require proof of eligibility.

Inaugurating the sale of tickets at this specially organized event which was also attended by 200 kids from various NGOs, Shri Anurag Thakur said, “In the last event of the U-17 FIFA World Cup in 2017, when it was held in India, it was a great success. We have to ensure, and today is the official ticketing ceremony that not only the boys, but the 2022 U-17 Women’s World Cup will be a bigger success than the previous one. We are going to ensure that. It’s a very apt slogan you have picked – Kick off the Dream! That is the right platform to kick off the dream and I am sure they will do well. As Sunil Chhetri rightly said earlier that not only men but the girls should be given an equal opportunity.“

Speaking after the event, Lindsay Tarpley said, “This is my first trip to India and everyone has been very warm and welcoming. I am really looking forward to this youth World Cup and everyone experiencing what I have been able to experience. It’s going to be an incredible event and it brings a smile to my face to see the boys and girls being a part of this and being exposed to what it’s like at the top. And with all the best players from around the world coming to your country, it’s going to be incredible. It’s step by step a process to the top, and it’s important to have a role model and dreams. Something to strive towards and something you want to be. And then it’s about taking it day by day and being the best version of yourself.“

Meanwhile, Sunil Chhetri, who joined the other Indian legends in interacting with the kids who participated in the various football-themed games and activities at the event, reflected on the pride of hosting a tournament of such magnitude.

“Participating in a FIFA competition is a matter of immense pride. Hosting it is even more prestigious. Hence, I urge all football fans to visit the stadiums and support the brightest young female footballers from across the world. These events come along very rarely and it is a chance for us as a nation to make our voices heard from the stands which will stand as a representation of football’s popularity in India to the watching world,” the Indian captain added.

The children also got an opportunity to watch the likes of Chhetri, Ashalata Devi, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Aditi Chauhan and yesteryear stars like Bhaichung Bhutia, IM Vijayan and Renedy Singh from the sidelines as they played an exhibition match comprising two star-studded teams which included Lindsay Tarpley, who is a two-time Olympic Gold medalist.

The match ended in favour of Sunil Chhetri’s team who won by 5-2 scoreline against Ashalata Devi’s side.

