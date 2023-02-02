Tiddim Road Athletic Union vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch I-League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) will aim to move up to the third spot in the I-League standings when they will be in action against Mohammedan Sporting Club on Friday. The I-League fixture between TRAU and Mohammedan Sporting Club is slated to take place at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal, Manipur.

In their first-leg meeting, the Kolkata giants had emerged victorious by a slender margin of one goal to nil. The Manipur-based side will now head into the game after outclassing Rajasthan United FC 1-2 in their last match. After securing 22 points from 13 matches, TRAU are placed in fourth position in the I-League standings.

Meanwhile, Mohammedan Sporting Club will come into the game after conceding two defeats on the trot. In their last match, they were downed by Aizawl FC 1-0.

Ahead of the I-League match between Tiddim Road Athletic Union and Mohammedan Sporting Club; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the I-League 2022-23 match between Tiddim Road Athletic Union and Mohammedan Sporting Club be played?

The I-League 2022-23 match between Tiddim Road Athletic Union and Mohammedan Sporting Club will take place on February 3, Friday.

Where will the I-League 2022-23 match Tiddim Road Athletic Union vs Mohammedan Sporting Club be played?

The I-League match between Tiddim Road Athletic Union and Mohammedan Sporting Club will be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal, Manipur.

At what time will the I-League 2022-23 match Tiddim Road Athletic Union vs Mohammedan Sporting Club begin?

The I-League match between Tiddim Road Athletic Union and Mohammedan Sporting Club will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Tiddim Road Athletic Union vs Mohammedan Sporting Club match?

Tiddim Road Athletic Union vs Mohammedan Sporting Club I-League match will be televised on Eurosport and Doordarshan (DD) Sports channels.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Tiddim Road Athletic Union vs Mohammedan Sporting Club match?

Tiddim Road Athletic Union vs Mohammedan Sporting Club match will be streamed live on the Discovery+ app and website.

Tiddim Road Athletic Union vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Possible Starting XI:

Tiddim Road Athletic Union Predicted Starting Line-up: Lunkhominlenmang Jedidi Haokip, Yemdremban Naresh Singh, Godfred Agyemang Yeboah, Gerard Williams, Buanthanglun Samte, Kishan Singh Chongtham, Bidyananda Singh, Bikash Singh Sagolsem, Fernandinho, Salam Johnson Singh, Komron Tursunov

Mohammedan Sporting Club Predicted Starting Line-up: Zothanmawia, Ousmane N’Diaye, Shaher Shaheen, Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, Sandip Mandi, Kean Lewis, Sheikh Sahil, Christy Molly Davis, S. K. Faiaz, Mirlan Murzayev, Abiola Dauda

