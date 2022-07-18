Tiemoue Bakayoko Finally Leaving Chelsea After 5 Forgetful Years at Stamford Bridge

Tiemoue Bakayoko is set to leave Chelsea after five ordinary years at Stamford Bridge. The midfielder has apparently reached a deal with Marseille this summer. According to a report by French news outlet Foot Mercato, the Frenchman is likely to join the Ligue 1 side soon. The report also states that Marseille manager Igor Tudor is not on board with Bakayoko’s transfer and is said to be blocking Bakayoko’s transfer. Interestingly, La Liga side Valencia are also keen to sign up Bakayoko. There is great uncertainty over who will buy Bakayoko. However one thing is certain, the midfielder is destined to leave Chelsea at last.

One football pundit tweeted about Bakayoko’s departure from Chelsea. “Tiemoue Bakayoko reached an agreement with Marseille, but the manager has blocked the move, as per @footmarceto. AC Milan are looking to cut short his loan, while Valencia remain interested,” read the tweet.

Bakayoko was signed by Chelsea way back in 2017 in a much-hyped deal. He came to the Blues from AS Monaco via a transfer worth £40m. Football pundits heralded Bakayoko as the next star midfielder of Chelsea. However, things haven’t panned out as expected, and the French footballer has failed to live up to the expectations.

It is worth noting that Bakayoko made a promising start at Stamford Bridge. In his first season with the Blues, Bakayoko regularly featured in Chelsea’s starting 11. He made a total of 43 appearances for the club across all competitions and even lifted the FA Cup with the team. In those 43 appearances, Bakayoko found the back of the net three times. However, things soon went south for Bakayoko. The much-heralded midfielder failed to cement his place in the starting eleven. In fact, Bakayoko hasn’t played for Chelsea since the 17/18 season and he was loaned to different clubs around Europe.

Several players have left Chelsea recently. The players who have departed Stamford Bridge include Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Danny Drinkwater. Chelsea has also signed Raheem Sterling in a high-profile transfer.

