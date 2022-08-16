Timeline of Events From Praful Patel's Departure to FIFA's Ban on Indian Football

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) had suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on August 16 with immediate effect citing “undue influence from third parties.”

Bureau of the FIFA Council said in a unanimous decision that the third party influences were in a violation of its statutes.

But, what is this third party interference FIFA has noted?

In May, the Supreme Court of India relieved Praful Patel and his executive committee from their responsibilities and appointed a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to look after the functioning of the AIFF.

But, FIFA saw the court-appointed committee of administrators having a say in the running of Indian football as a third party interference.

FIFA said that it’s “not a prudent idea” to have equal number of eminent players alongside the state association representatives in the electoral college.

CoA submitted a draft to the Supreme Court and stated that the electoral college will have representatives from 36 state associations and 36 eminent football players from all over India — 24 male and 12 female. FIFA is however alright with the executive committee having 25 percent former players as Co-opted members.

But, Wednesday (August 17) is the last date to file nominations for the AIFF president’s post and also with FIFA’s decision to ban Indian football, the Supreme Court will also hear the ongoing matter on the same day.

The whole story between FIFA and AIFF dates back to May. Here’s a look at timeline of events:

May 18, 2022

The Supreme Court of India appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) to oversee the functioning of the AIFF while relieving Praful Patel and his executive committee from their responsibilities.

Patel had completed his three terms and 12 years as AIFF president in December 2020, the maximum permitted to a national sports federation chief under the Sports Code. Ideally the elections take place for the new president but the polls weren’t carried out because of pending cases in the Supreme Court regarding its constitution.

May 29, 2022

CoA member, Dr S. Y. Qureshi, said that a new AIFF constitution will be in place by the end of September.

June 11, 2022

The CoA and members of some affiliated units discussed that how AIFF elections can be held under the constitution adhering to the national sports code, FIFA and AFC Statutes.

June 21, 2022

The visiting FIFA-AFC team came to discuss the developments in this case and the talks between them CoA went well.

It appointed a 12-member advisory committee to oversee the day-to-day matters of various departments of the AIFF. They mentioned that the advisory committee will send regular reports to all the members of the CoA for their information and approvals if required.

June 23, 2022

After three days of meetings, FIFA left with an assurance of completing the new constitution by July 31 and the election process by the end of September.

July 6, 2022

The CoA met the seven-member committee, representing State Associations of the AIFF to discuss and suggest various ideas on the draft constitution.

July 16, 2022

CoA framed the final draft of the constitution of the AIFF and submitted it to the Supreme Court for its approval.

July 18, 2022

AIFF’s state units expressed their displeasure with several provisions in the final draft constitution. However, they agreed to “find a middle ground” to avoid a FIFA ban.

The state associations, represented by a seven-member panel, had written to FIFA and mentioned that several clauses of the final draft constitution, prepared by the CoA, were discriminatory and illogical.

July 21, 2022

The Supreme Court heard pleas from the CoA for AIFF and State Associations on differences in the proposed constitution and directed that all parties to file objections if any, by July 25.

The apex court mentioned that next hearing will be on July 28, to discuss the draft constitution and all the changes will be made the same day so that elections for the national football body can take place as soon as possible.

July 26, 2022

FIFA recommended AIFF to have 25 percent eminent player representation in its Executive Committee as co-opted members instead of the 50 percent stipulated in the draft constitution by CoA.

July 28, 2022

The Supreme Court of India postponed the hearing on AIFF elections to August 3, keeping hosting of the Women’s Under-17 World Cup as a priority.

Justice DY Chandrachud, one of the sitting justices on the case, said that as the court will not be able to finalise the entire committee, it can issue directions for the elections.

August 3, 2022

The Supreme Court passed an interim order asking the AIFF to hold and conclude elections for its executive committee as expeditiously as possible and well in time for the Women’s Under-17 World Cup which will be played in India in October 2022.

A Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud agreed to a 27-day time election schedule prepared by the CoA — represented by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan — which managed the affairs of the AIFF.

According to the schedule, the election results were slated to be declared on August 28/29, 2022.

The Supreme Court directed the holding of elections to the executive committee of the AIFF by forming an Electoral College made up of 36 representatives of state football associations and 36 eminent former football players.

August 6, 2022

FIFA threatened AIFF and said that it would suspend Indian football and strip off its rights to host the Women’s U-17 World Cup in October if the third-party “influence” persists.

August 7, 2022

The CoA reassured FIFA after the threat that it is on course to set the AIFF in order, while slamming its ousted president Praful Patel for his references to the suspension of the national body.

August 10, 2022

The CoA moved to the Supreme Court seeking contempt of court action against the body’s former president Praful Patel and several office bearers of state football associations for “interfering with the administration of justice” while accusing them of attempting to defeat the purpose of the Supreme Court’s supervision of the football federation through the Committee of Administrators.

August 13, 2022

Ahead of the AIFF’s elections, veteran administrators Subrata Dutta and Larsing Ming’s nominations were rejected by the poll’s returning officer, Umesh Sinha.

They were rejected on the grounds that both of them had been on the AIFF executive committee for three terms previously, and thus they can’t be eligible for any post for next four as per a clause in the National Sports Code.

August 15, 2022

FIFA informed the Indian sports ministry that it will remain firm in its opposition to individual members’ inclusion in the electoral college for the upcoming AIFF elections.

August 16, 2022

FIFA officially suspended AIFF, meaning the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in the country as planned.

FIFA clearly mentioned, “The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs.”

